Kunert Autumn/Winter 25/26 Trends

The search for the beautiful and the good influences the world of fashion in the autumn/winter 2025 season. The yearning for elegance bounces back strong. In a challenging world, the escape into the beauty of fashion creates a new kind of grace in the fashion metropolises of this world at night. The new fashionable way of thinking is characterised by slowing down and conscious choice, turning our everyday choice of clothes into something personal.

In this fascinating climate, the KUNERT “NIGHTFALL COLLECTION” immerses itself in the nightlife of major cities. From dusk to dawn.

Inspired by the aura of urban nights, the collection showcases elegant creations in deep, dark colours. From subtle, sophisticated designs to low-key elegance and sparkling gems, each piece captures the special atmosphere of twilight. The exquisite colours accentuate the unique look.

At dusk, you will find deep, rich tones of dark brownish red (Night-Lacquer), an elegant night blue (Night-Blue), a rich dark green (Night-Green) and the trendy lilac shade (Night-Lilac). The darkness of the night is reflected by classic black. A bright wool white (Night-Beige) creates accents and symbolises the lights of a vibrant major city at night.

City Walk

Elegant femininity is alive! The KUNERT woman stages her walk through the city at night and ends up in a rooftop bar above Berlin or New York. Night turns to day while celebrating with friends in the trendy big city club. Her outfit is made of lace, trimmed with sequins and catches the eye with its lacquer look or transparency. Dresses of all lengths are in demand, with one shoulder and ruffles. Unconventional romance is captured by transparent dresses: noir romance is the motto at night. Enthralling dresses and skirts are styled with finely patterned ankle socks or knee socks and presented with stilettos. Tights with fine mesh structures, ornamental designs or lace look create special accents. Glamour and sophistication play an important role in the late-night city walk.

After Work

After a successful day at the office in London, Cologne or Vienna, the KUNERT woman is drawn to chilled after-work drinks with her colleagues.

Her outfit’s silhouette is clear and elegant, she wears a trouser suit or pencil skirt. Knitted looks are everywhere. Whether it’s with a cardigan or in a complete knit ensemble with cable knit jumper and knitted midi skirt. Boots and long socks or elegant wool tights go perfectly with these for evenings after work on cool days in the city. Extra-wide, high-waisted pleated trousers or knee-length shorts are styled with semi-opaque or opaque finely designed all-over tights with exquisite textures. Patterned socks with individual textures and elegant patterns are teamed with chunky loafers as a fashionable accessory for urban after work dinners.

Celebration

She dresses to the nines to paint the town red! The evening lights are calling – time to go out and party. That calls for shine, glitter, sequins, and very high-quality materials, such as silk, velvet and lace.

Whether cosy or sparkling, KUNERT CELEBRATION products provide the perfect style for the holiday season with friends and family.

Credits: Kunert

Men - City Walk

After a long business meeting, the men also immerse themselves in the evening atmosphere of the big city. Men’s fashion silhouettes remain elegant and high quality, and the materials become an eye-catching highlight. Roughened, brushed coats with fine pinstripes and textured surfaces are everywhere in suits.

Matching fashionable sock accessories are also textured and come alive through their new feel.

The colour range is based on the essentials. In addition to natural black, a beautiful grey (Night-Stone) and a nocturnal denim blue (Night-Denim) ensure classic elegance. Perfect for a city walk through the night.