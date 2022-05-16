L’avenir by Tanvi: Luxurious fashion to empower women

Fierce, empathic, generous and positive – that's how the brand new luxury fashion label L'avenir by Tanvi describes itself. The socially conscious womenswear start-up from Delhi in India aims to empower women and provide a better and safe living environment to stray animals. The inspiration behind the label are colours and art. “I want people to look at my products and instantly feel the fun and happiness which will drive L’avenir,” says the founder and designer of the brand, Tanvi Yadav, in conversation with FashionUnited.

Picture: L'avenir by Tanvi, courtesy of the brand

L'avenir by Tanvi was established in March 2022. Tanvi Yadav, who is an experienced brand manager and stylist, has always been passionate about fashion, luxury and sustainability. “Owning a fashion brand has been my dream since as long as I can remember and I have incorporated all the things in this brand which matter to me and have the power to bring a change in society,” she explains.

The brand’s name L’avenir translates to the future in French. “I think whatever we do in our lives is in the hope of making our future better and this is what I want to do with the help of L’avenir in my style,” Tanvi says. With her own label, the young designer’s most important mission is to show empathy, fairness and responsibility towards certain sections of society that are unable to help themselves – such as stray dogs. This is why a certain percentage of the brand’s profit will go in the service of stray dogs.

Picture: L'avenir by Tanvi, courtesy of the brand

“Warm and welcoming slow fashion”

The style of L’avenir is a mix of structured and flowy silhouettes with detailed embroidery. The products are designed by Tanvi in Delhi and manufactured in a garment factory in Gurgaon owned by two sisters who are also big dog lovers, which matches perfectly with the designer’s vision of rescuing stray animals.

The label’s first collection, which is inspired by the art of Impressionism, is scheduled to launch later this month and will be available pan India. International markets are planned to follow by the end of 2022.

Picture: L'avenir by Tanvi, courtesy of the brand

In the future, Tanvi wants to be able to create a community for people of similar dreams and beliefs with her brand. “I want people to feel a sense of belonging when they look at L’avenir. I hope people will be able to share their raw stories and thoughts without feeling that they are being judged,” she says.