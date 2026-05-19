Versace unveils the La Vacanza 2026 campaign, Versace Obsessed. A commanding dialogue between past and present, honouring its inimitable image-making impact.

Photographed by Steven Meisel, the images capture Versace’s unmistakable power with a conversation that transcends time—a series of intimate bedroom vignettes, uniting new faces with enduring icons embodying the House’s singular strength.

Credits: Versace

A new generation meets those embedded in the history of the House, surrounded by campaigns that have left an indelible mark on culture. Iconic supermodels paper their bedroom walls, on tearsheets of advertisements photographed by Steven Meisel between 1993 and 2004. Undeniable evidence of Versace’s enduring hold, and testament to a visual language that continues to stir desire.

Credits: Versace

It’s a dialogue reflected in the La Vacanza collection, itself a conversation with the past, referencing and reimagining the House archive. A clash of couture and the street, bearing definitive icons: denim shirting, printed silk, vivid tailoring, and black leather against gold. The unmistakable marks of Versace.

Credits: Versace

Versace Obsessed reclaims the rich heritage of the past, asserting its legacy through the unforgettable, unapologetic lens of the present.