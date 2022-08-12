LAB - LESS AND BETTER, a 100% Belgian collection for English

The Belgian collection LAB - LESS AND BETTER consists of chinos, Bermuda-shorts and jeans in "never out of stock" colors, so they are always available throughout the seasons.

The product is simple, basic and effective, with just the right slim fit to make it perfectly fashionable. No too much or unnecessary details. The LAB models can be worn in all circumstances: classy in the office, trendy in the evening, cool at the weekend.

What's more, they are made of organic stretch cotton and are ecologically responsible (GOTS and OEKOTEX certificates), which is certainly a plus in these times of climate change.

LAB - LESS AND BETTER

But the advantage of working with LAB doesn't stop there:

It is a 100% Belgian collection with a great ease of contact and proximity.

There is no minimum budget or minimum purchase quantity.

There is always stock at LAB, so shops are not obliged to order too much at once.

Shops can reorder throughout the year.

Exchanges are possible if a color is not suitable.

And last but not least, the shop enjoys a nice profit margin of 3!

In short, LAB is truly a risk-free brand!

In fact, the philosophy of Stephen Grunberg, the brand's founder, is based on all these points: 'We never leave a customer unsatisfied; we do everything to stay close to our customers and maintain this relationship that is so precious nowadays, and which is perhaps even more important than a few years ago when everything was easier.

So, at LAB, everything is done to work 'hand in hand' with the customer. The brand is still in constant development and is looking for representative agencies or independent agents.

LAB - LESS AND BETTER

Interested?

For a first contact or an appointment to have a look at the different models of the collection and to discover the beautiful colors offered, nothing could be easier, just contact Stephen Grunberg himself who will be happy to show you all this.

stephen@lessandbetter.shop +32 486 948 950 www.lessandbetter.shop