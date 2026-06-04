Lacoste and Arthur Fils unveil the Slam Break Premium

It was on the courts that Lacoste was born, and it is also there that the brand fully shines. More than sixty years of footwear expertise, refined through competition and culture, find their most accomplished expression to date in the Slam Break Premium: a limited-edition sneaker, unveiled in a campaign featuring Arthur Fils.

The Slam Break Premium marks the launch of a new Lacoste franchise, Slam Break, with a silhouette that blends heritage and modernity while paying tribute to tennis culture and the timeless elegance that shaped it; as its most elevated expression, it features a leather upper with subtle perforations, suede overlays, and an archival metallic crocodile for a premium signature, all set on a midsole incorporating Shock Absorption (A.D.S.) technology originally developed for performance tennis shoes in the 2000s, delivering lightness, stability, and long-lasting comfort.

Credits: Lacoste

The colorway reveals Lacoste’s codes in their full elegance, with an off-white base complemented by deep red accents reminiscent of clay courts, while a fluorescent detail at the heel adds a dynamic sporty touch and emphasizes the model’s distinct identity. Each pair comes in a special red box featuring a crocodile-skin-inspired texture, and is accompanied by two pairs of socks designed to match the sneaker.

The campaign for the Slam Break Premium is fronted by athlete Arthur Fils, a symbol of tennis’s new generation of talent; his presence reflects the enduring bond between Lacoste and the sport, as well as the balance of performance and elegance that defines the brand. The visuals capture a silhouette in motion where sport and style converge, with the player embodying the spirit of the Slam Break Premium through ease, confidence, and modernity. The message is clear: what was created for the game now seamlessly extends into everyday life.