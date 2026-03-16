Lacoste and New Era reinvent golf style
loading...
Automated translation
Forged in sport and shaped by a shared demand for style and performance, Lacoste and New Era come together to unveil a capsule collection dedicated to contemporary golf. A dialogue between two iconic brands, merging heritage with modernity through a bold, authentic and distinctly lifestyle-driven vision.
An iconic cap at the heart of the collection
At the centre of this collaboration are New Era's signature 9TWENTY and 9FORTY models. With soft or structured crowns, relaxed lines and optimal comfort, these pieces are designed to move naturally, whether on the green or in the city. Each cap is made from cotton twill for a lightweight feel and a flawless fit.
Lacoste heritage, revisited with a modern twist
The models stand out thanks to their Lacoste graphic badges inspired by the brand's heritage. A strong visual signature that brings together the iconic DNA of the Crocodile brand with New Era's headwear expertise. An invitation to embrace heritage in a contemporary aesthetic, without compromising on style.
A shared vision of golfing style
Through this capsule collection, Lacoste and New Era share the same vision of golf: a sport where comfort, silhouette and style are just as important as performance. A modern and accessible approach, faithful to the spirit of both brands, which celebrates golf in motion, rooted in its era.
The collection will be available from 18th March in Lacoste stores, on the Lacoste website and with a selection of partners and New Era’s global ecom sites.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com