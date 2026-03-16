Lacoste and New Era reinvent golf style

Forged in sport and shaped by a shared demand for style and performance, Lacoste and New Era come together to unveil a capsule collection dedicated to contemporary golf. A dialogue between two iconic brands, merging heritage with modernity through a bold, authentic and distinctly lifestyle-driven vision.

Credits: Lacoste

An iconic cap at the heart of the collection

At the centre of this collaboration are New Era's signature 9TWENTY and 9FORTY models. With soft or structured crowns, relaxed lines and optimal comfort, these pieces are designed to move naturally, whether on the green or in the city. Each cap is made from cotton twill for a lightweight feel and a flawless fit.

Credits: Lacoste

Lacoste heritage, revisited with a modern twist

The models stand out thanks to their Lacoste graphic badges inspired by the brand's heritage. A strong visual signature that brings together the iconic DNA of the Crocodile brand with New Era's headwear expertise. An invitation to embrace heritage in a contemporary aesthetic, without compromising on style.

Credits: Lacoste

A shared vision of golfing style

Through this capsule collection, Lacoste and New Era share the same vision of golf: a sport where comfort, silhouette and style are just as important as performance. A modern and accessible approach, faithful to the spirit of both brands, which celebrates golf in motion, rooted in its era.

The collection will be available from 18th March in Lacoste stores, on the Lacoste website and with a selection of partners and New Era’s global ecom sites.