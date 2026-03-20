Lacoste launches partnership with The Miami Beach Edition, bringing the tennis court directly to the beach

On March 17, Club Lacoste, together with The Miami Beach EDITION, celebrated the start of a two-week pop-up activation – on the occasion of the Miami Open 2026, presented by Itaú.

With an exclusive setup on iconic Miami Beach, Club Lacoste brought tennis directly to the sand, taking over the private beach area of ​​The Miami Beach EDITION. The centerpiece was an elegant, dark green Club Lacoste tennis court, nestled in the white-gold sands of Florida, overlooking the sparkling Atlantic Ocean. Branded daybeds, parasols, and beach huts created a stylish courtside ambiance, complemented by classic fairground games for a relaxed beach experience.

The launch party was attended by Lacoste brand ambassadors Venus Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Grigor Dimitrov, Eva Lys, Arthur Fils and the Lacoste team, as well as local and global guests such as actors Caleb McLaughlin, Bach Buquen and Ollie Muhl .

Credits: Lacoste

Credits: Lacoste

As part of the Miami Open, presented by Itaú, Club Lacoste will transform The Miami Beach EDITION from March 18th to 29th into a stylish combination of elegant resort atmosphere and French Lacoste flair.