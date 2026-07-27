Lacoste leans into tenniscore trend for SS26 collection

French fashion brand Lacoste has built its spring/summer 2026 collection around tenniscore, a trend in which tennis-inspired style continues to move from performance wear into everyday fashion. The collection draws on the codes of vintage tennis clubs and heritage sportswear, referencing the legacy of founder and former tennis champion René Lacoste.

The collection includes structured polo shirts, pleated skirts and layered pieces in white and other classic tennis-club colours, alongside polo-style sweatshirts. According to Lacoste, these pieces are designed to move between sport, travel and everyday wear.

Credits: Lacoste

A second part of the collection focuses on colour blocking, referencing vintage athletic uniforms through combinations of deep green, navy and striped detailing. This includes zip-up jackets and layered outerwear pieces in colour-blocked designs.

Lacoste frames the collection within a broader shift in which sport, fashion and lifestyle increasingly overlap, alongside tennis's growing visibility within luxury fashion more broadly.