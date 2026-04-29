Lacoste presents new global brand campaign

With its new brand campaign, Lacoste reaffirms what defines its identity: a style born from tennis, driven by a free, effortless and dynamic French elegance.

The campaign marks the return of “Life is a Beautiful Sport”, the Maison's signature. It is a way of understanding sport beyond performance: as an attitude, a gesture, a way of playing and living. It continues the historical link between Lacoste and tennis, powerfully embodied by Novak Djokovic, the French brand's ambassador and a key figure in the history of the sport.

A film: a race through Paris

A young woman appears, a tennis ball in her hand. A continuous run begins. It is a fluid and unpredictable journey through the city, where scenes unfold one after another: from gardens to backstreets, from the Opéra to golf courses.

Driven by the notes of the song Paris Latino, the film moves with a light touch. In each interaction, one word is repeated: “Pardon”. It is a way of moving forward with confidence, elegance and a subtle hint of playfulness.

Credits: Lacoste

As the sequence unfolds, iconic Lacoste pieces, such as the polo shirt and the pleated skirt, are naturally integrated into the narrative, extending the gesture with elegance. The run culminates on the Philippe-Chatrier court, the centre court of Roland-Garros, a setting inseparable from Lacoste's history.

The reveal: it was all a single, continuous gesture, returning the ball to play. The young woman is a ball girl. Opposite her is Novak Djokovic, the Maison's ambassador, whose discipline and understanding of the game have marked an exceptional career and redefined the standards of tennis: the GOAT.

Credits: Lacoste

A brief exchange. Then, an almost imperceptible shift: his gaze moves from the match and rests on her.

A cinematic language

Directed by Fredrik Bond, known for his iconic campaigns and narrative sensitivity, the film relies on storytelling guided by rhythm and glances.

Without dialogue, it relies on movement, bodies and expressions. It has a luminous aesthetic, halfway between realism and stylisation.

Print campaign

Echoing the film, the print campaign extends this approach. In everyday, recognisable settings, a tennis ball appears. It does not provoke the gesture. It reveals it. Bodies stretch, lose their balance and recompose themselves in poses that lie at the crossroads of tennis and fashion.

Photographed by Angelo Pennetta, known for his luminous and optimistic take on fashion, the series highlights iconic Lacoste pieces; the polo shirt, the pleated skirt, the Lenglen bag and the tracksuit within a natural and contemporary aesthetic.

Credits: Lacoste

Credits: Lacoste

A global rollout

Developed with BETC, the campaign also features Wang Yibo, a Maison ambassador, photographed in a Parisian setting with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop. His presence naturally embodies this vision of a gesture that is both controlled and spontaneous.

Launched on April 27, the campaign will be rolled out globally across a 360° ecosystem in cinema, print, digital and social media.

A strengthened presence at Roland-Garros will extend its expression, reaffirming the close link between Lacoste and the tournament, who have been historic partners for 55 years.

A signature

Lacoste affirms a conviction: Sport goes beyond performance. It is an attitude, an energy, a way of being. Life is a beautiful sport.

Eric Vallat, Lacoste CEO: “Lacoste was born from tennis, to which it remains intrinsically linked. Tennis inspires a style, an attitude, a way of moving that transcends time and generations. With “Life is a Beautiful Sport”, we reaffirm this vision. It is the vision of a sport which, like Lacoste, is expressed through gesture and attitude. It extends beyond the court to become part of life, with fluidity and elegance.”