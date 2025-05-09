Lacoste presents "Play With Icons": the new global brand campaign

After showcasing its Crocodile emblem and ambassadors in grand style with last year’s PLAY BIG campaign, Lacoste unveils its new global brand campaign for 2025, celebrating the icons that define the Maison — and the iconic personalities who embody it.

“PLAY WITH ICONS” celebrates the icons that lie at the heart of the Lacoste brand today: its timeless, universal pieces — and the bold personalities who wear them every day.

Classics reinterpreted, icons recontextualized

The campaign is composed of a series of bold, stylized portraits and films exploring the unique chemistry between five Lacoste ambassadors and some of the brand’s most iconic pieces — each reinterpreted with an artistic lens and a playful spirit.

Photographed and filmed by Tyler Mitchell, renowned for his pictorial approach to capturing culture, with set design by Poppy Bartlett and styling by Imruh Asha, the campaign offers a sharp, colorful, and fashion- forward vision.

Each film is imagined as a slow-motion tableau, set to a playful score by French composer Émile Sornin, that appears to stretch and bend, elevating the sense of witty cool.

Conceived in collaboration with creative agency BETC, “PLAY WITH ICONS” offers an unexpected and memorable new eye on Lacoste’s essential DNA.

Each ambassador-iconic piece pairing becomes a modern myth: an iconic fashion story captured in an unforgettable frame.

The modern Lacoste Myths: Novak Djokovic & the Lacoste Polo - The King of the Court

Play With Icons Campaign Credits: Lacoste

Dressed in Lacoste’s iconic off-white polo, Novak Djokovic is draped in a golden tennis net transformed into a regal cape. The image celebrates both the man and the garment, honoring Djokovic’s undisputed GOAT status while reaffirming the polo’s place in the pantheon of fashion and sport icons.

Adèle Exarchopoulos & the Lenglen Bag - Effortless Elegance

Play With Icons Campaign Credits: Lacoste

Actress and style icon Adèle Exarchopoulos redefines chic with the Lenglen bag - Lacoste’s newest it-accessory. In a clever trompe-l’œil, she wears the bag as a pleated skirt, fusing inspiration and evolution into a single witty silhouette. A visual nod to Lacoste’s tennis and high fashion heritage, remixed with a French attitude.

Pierre Niney & the Lacoste Polo - The Living Emblem

Play With Icons Campaign Credits: Lacoste

French actor Pierre Niney exudes understated elegance with a playful twist. Dressed in Lacoste’s signature green, he lounges on a sculptural sofa that evokes the brand’s icon. In a minimalistic and witty composition, Pierre Niney brings the emblem to life.

Venus Williams & the Pleated Skirt - The Legend

Play With Icons Campaign Credits: Lacoste

Pleated, powerful, magnetic. Venus Williams rises like a goddess from a sculptural pleated form, crowned with equally elegant pleats — a tribute to Lacoste’s innovative savoir-faire of this signature style. Holding a pearlescent tennis ball, she embodies the undisputed living legend, redefining grace, power, and inventiveness.

Wang Yibo & the Lacoste Polo - The Singular Charisma

Play With Icons Campaign Credits: Lacoste

Actor, singer, and global phenomenon, Wang Yibo’s portrait captures his unparalleled influence and the attention he has received. He appears on stage, receiving bouquets made entirely of Lacoste polos in a gradient of blues - a fashion tribute to his stage charisma and the timeless allure of the Lacoste polo in every hue.