Lacoste SS26 : An intimate vision of sport and elegance

For Spring/Summer 2026, Lacoste redefines its iconic sporting heritage through a collection that explores the subtle space between performance and emotion. Inspired by the house’s heritage, the collection reimagines the athletic silhouette with a fresh perspective, blending ease with elegance and balancing sensuality with practicality.

Inspired by the formative years of René Lacoste, Creative Director Pelagia Kolotouros revisits the brand’s origins with a contemporary sensibility. The collection evokes a fleeting in between moment after exertion, when the body relaxes and garments settle naturally into place. This sense of release translates into silhouettes that feel instinctive and effortless: polos worn slightly undone, fluid tracksuits, and pieces that retain the imprint of movement while embracing a softer sophistication.

Credits: Lacoste

Credits: Lacoste

Balancing contrasts lies at the heart of the collection. Transparency meets structure, fluidity interacts with precision, and sport merges with sensuality. Technical fabrics are reimagined alongside iconic materials: sheer organza evokes lightness and intimacy, glossy terry cloth introduces a refined shine, while reflective leather brings a dynamic, modern edge. These elements create a dialogue between heritage and experimentation.

Credits: Lacoste

Credits: Lacoste

Lacoste’s signature pieces are revisited with confidence and modernity. The polo shirt evolves into oversized and semi-transparent versions, crafted in poplin or luminous terry with bold graphic accents. Tailored yet relaxed silhouettes in tropical wool and soft mohair are paired with custom-dyed nylons, offering a wardrobe that is both comfortable and alluring.

Credits: Lacoste

Credits: Lacoste

Accessories and details further anchor the collection in the brand’s legacy while pushing it forward. The iconic crocodile is subtly reinterpreted through refined embroidery inspired by tennis courts, while the Lenglen bag returns with design cues drawn from vintage sports equipment, blending tradition with innovation.

Credits: Lacoste

Credits: Lacoste

The color palette reflects this duality, combining archival tones such as vibrant orange and deep blue with more nuanced shades of burnt ochre, taupe, and olive green. Delicate, almost ethereal floral embroideries evoke the spirit of the 1920s, celebrating movement, joy, and the enduring elegance of sport.

Credits: Lacoste

Presented during the Spring/Summer 2026 show at the Hall Eiffel of the Lycée Carnot, the collection unfolds within a scenography that subtly echoes its narrative. Beyond the setting, it is the clothes themselves that embody the essence of The Locker Room, a wardrobe designed to be lived in, close to the skin, expressive, and in constant motion.

With this collection, Lacoste captures a new form of elegance, one defined not only by appearance, but by feeling.