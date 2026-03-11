Laformela: Autumn/Winter 2026-2027

LAFORMELA continues a rigorous approach to design, centered on structure, tailoring, and material research. Garments are not conceived as spectacle, but as an exercise in construction. For Autumn/Winter 2026, the silhouettes become sharper, with more precise and assertive lines.

Comfort remains the foundation of the design. Exaggerated shoulders, cinched waists, and contrasting volumes in blazers, coats, and suits create an almost architectural presence. Form defines the perimeter of the body. Wool twill suits and shorts stand out for their precision. Tailoring remains central, conceived as a structure rather than as a decorative or nostalgic detail.

Credits: LAFORMELA

Material contrast shapes the silhouette. Glossy latex in black and burgundy opposes matte wool, knitwear, and deep-blue denim. Eco-leathers introduce a sense of rigor. Feather-inspired textures add depth. For the first time, feathers and latex are combined in evening dresses and skirts, creating an unexpected contrast. Eco-fur jackets and cropped vests introduce volume without excess. Mirrored surfaces and reflective metallic details reference subcultures, anime aesthetics, and certain codes already present in previous collections. These reflective effects create a link between the brand’s heritage and its evolution.

Each piece is designed for versatility and infinite combinability. Knitwear, dresses, skirts, and trousers are executed in pure wool, mohair blends, cotton-silk transparent compositions, and whole-garment knitting technology. Day-to-night wearability is constructed through precision rather than styling.

High leather boots, an updated range of sunglasses, and the Double Belt Bag reflect the same commitment to functional design shaped by the brand’s aesthetic rigor. The structures invite closer observation, encouraging the viewer to slow down and explore their construction.