LaMunt: Fall/Winter 2026

Five years after its debut, LaMunt—the premium mountain sports brand “by women for women”—continues to redefine women's outdoor apparel with a clear and authentic vision. The goal has always been to create garments that accompany women in the mountains with freedom, offering an experience that goes beyond technical performance to embrace identity and personal expression. LaMunt is the result of careful listening and constant dialogue with the women of the community, the LaMunt Crew , from which a stylistic proposal is developed that responds to the real needs of those who live the mountains.

LaMunt's Fall/Winter 2026–27 collection was born with a clear idea: versatility is not just a product feature, but a design principle. Each piece is designed to adapt to different moments, conditions, and styles, accompanying women from ski touring to snow excursions – with intelligent technical solutions, comfort, and an aesthetic that celebrates femininity. The pieces lend themselves to mixing and matching and layering, allowing for ever-new and personal combinations. Customizable Smart-Fit Solutions and Ali Shape Design combine to enhance the silhouette and offer freedom of movement.

Soul Ski Touring , Fitness Hiking, and Mountain Time return as protagonists of the line, interpreting three complementary ways of experiencing the mountains. From the vibrant energy of autumn to the suspended stillness of winter, outdoor activities transform with the seasons. The color palette reflects the transition with shades that evoke nature and light: foggy white , duck green , Aruba blue , and jute blend with brighter shades to create combinations that convey balance, vitality, and femininity. Mountain Me-Time thus becomes a shared experience— Mountain Us-Time —that celebrates the beauty of the mountains and the pleasure of experiencing them together.

The LaMunt Cares approach is a fundamental pillar of the brand's identity, reflecting a concrete commitment to sustainability. For FW26-27, approximately 89% of garments are made with materials that contain over 50 percent recycled fibers, the result of a circular development process that integrates environmental impact analysis (Life Cycle Assessment) and the principles of "Design with Circularity in Mind."

Among the new products for FW26-27, LaMunt introduces ReDown , a high-performance recycled down padding that combines lightness, thermal insulation, and breathability. Down, naturally soft and insulating thanks to its structure, has always been an ideal material for outdoor garments, but its animal origin requires a responsible approach. For this reason, LaMunt has chosen to use down recovered from post-consumer products, which are washed, sorted, and reused, reducing the demand for virgin down and helping to limit waste destined for landfills.

ReDown joins ReMOCA Pad®, an innovative insulation obtained from the production waste of ski mountaineering skins from the Oberalp POMOCA brand. Both solutions demonstrate the brand's commitment to an increasingly circular and conscious production model, in which functionality and sustainability must be equally valued.

Faithful to the fewer but better philosophy, the collection is enriched with seven new designs, accompanied by new color shades that renew the carry-over models.

FW26 key styles

White warm ReDown jacket

Warm and versatile, the Bianca Jacket is insulated with 170g of ReDown® recycled down, which guarantees thermal insulation and a sustainable approach thanks to the recovery and reuse of post-consumer down. Made of recycled nylon with a PFAS-free DWR water-repellent finish, it offers comfort and protection from the elements. The pre-shaped hood with a high collar, two-way zip, and soft lining ensure warmth and comfort. Equipped with pockets, cuffs, and adjustable drawstrings, it is practical and functional.

Credits: LaMunt

Sabine cozy thermal cardigan

The Sabine Cozy Thermal Cardigan combines softness and functionality in a contemporary design. Crafted from recycled polyester with PFAS-free nylon inserts, it envelops the body in thermal comfort, ideal for cold days. The stand-up collar and elasticated edges ensure a perfect fit and a pleasant feeling of warmth. Side zip pockets add practicality without sacrificing a clean, feminine aesthetic. The cardigan combines style and sustainability—perfect for relaxing and cozy moments both indoors and out.

Credits: LaMunt

Michela winter hiking pant

The warm, stretch Durastretch fabric combines warmth and freedom of movement, which, along with the high waist, make the Michela pants the perfect companion for winter hikes. They feature a regular fit and pre-shaped knees. The hem is elasticized, and a zip at the bottom of the leg allows for easy entry into boots. The closure is secured with two snaps and a zip, while the belt loops and two side pockets are essential features for comfortable and functional mountain pants.

Credits: LaMunt

Tiziana 3L waterproof jacket

Technical and sustainable, the Tiziana jacket is made of 100% recycled 3-layer fabric, waterproof up to 20,000 mm H₂O and highly breathable. It features a PFAS-free DWR treatment and fully taped seams to ensure total protection. The pre-shaped, adjustable hood with visor and elastic closure, along with the stand-up collar, offers maximum coverage even in the most extreme conditions. A waterproof zipper, underarm ventilation, and elastic cuffs ensure comfort and practicality in any condition. Two zippered side pockets and an internal pocket complete the garment. Available in the new Duck Green and Aruba Blue colors, it combines technical performance with contemporary style.

Credits: LaMunt

Constanze Durastretch pants

The Constanze Durastretch Regular ski mountaineering pants combine technical performance and comfort. The pre-consumer recycled fabric with a PFAS-free water-repellent treatment ensures stretch and durability, while the Me-Care back with a Merino Tencel lining provides warmth to the lower back. The regular fit features a ventilation zip, double button closure, functional pockets, and leg openings for easy donning of ski boots. Integrated gaiters, scratch-resistant protection, and silicone grippers ensure stability and protection. Available in the new Black and Duck Green colorways.

Credits: LaMunt

Martha baseball cap

The Martha Cozy Baseball Cap revisits the classic hat for winter. Made from soft LM Me-Soft Fleece R100 BS, 100% post-consumer recycled fleece, it offers thermal comfort and an adjustable fit thanks to the Velcro closure. The logo stitched on the front adds a distinctive and refined touch to a versatile and functional accessory—perfect for wearing on the mountain or during your free time.