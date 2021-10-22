Leading fashion and lifestyle agency announce confirmed buyers attending Reteissance Live

Organisers of Retaissance Live, an exclusive Meet the Buyer event taking place next month, have already seen a massive surge in signups since only launching a couple of weeks ago. Buyers representing more than 800 physical stores and e-commerce platforms with more than 50 million customers in 35 countries worldwide have registered to this exclusive event.

Retaissance, Fashion and Lifestyle agency and aggregator of independent brands and buyers, has partnered with Enterprise Europe Network to launch its second Meet the Buyer event on 9th November, with a workshop session for brands on 3rd November highlighting how best to gain interest from a buyer and top tips on selling their brand.

Attendees will have an opportunity to network with key industry figures and thought leaders from across the whole retail landscape, with a half-day workshop to best prepare brands for their ‘meet the buyer’ sessions on the 9th. The workshop will include speakers from Retaissance and NuORDER with a focus on the current market opportunity and insight from their exclusive retail partnership program including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdales, revealing what brands should know about selling in this era of wholesale.

The agency is proud to announce a selection of buyers that will be in attendance, with more still to come. This includes John Lewis and Partners, Atterley, Curated Crowd, Seezona, Wolf and Badger and two incredible UK buying groups that represent more than 700 stores in the UK.

Cathie Osborne, Founder and Owner of Retaissance said: “We’re very excited to see that so many people have already signed up for the event. Our priority has always been providing the very best opportunities and support for independents, so we can’t wait to see the amazing relationships start to develop.

At last year’s event, our very own brand Coco and Kinney met the boutique online fashion marketplace Atterley, who hold the likes of Jimmy Choo and Burberry within their portfolio. Within 24 hours after the brand started on the site, they received their first order. Hearing about the success from last year, we can’t wait to do it all again!”

The French Luxury Footwear Brand, Daniel Essa also took part last year and expressed their thorough enjoyment of the event. Retaissance was delighted to hear how much the founder Daniel had learnt from the insight delivered by world leading retail figures. The brand has recently been recognised by Drapers as the 2021 Award winner of Footwear Designer of The Year, for Daniel’s statement footwear designs with minimalistic details and sophisticated use of colours and materials. His designs are complex yet sleek and Functional.

The agency is proud to have the support of Enterprise Europe Network, funded by the European Commission. Sharing the value of providing support for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises with international ambitions, the network is active in more than 60 countries worldwide. The EEN will play a pivotal role in sharing innovation with the brands at the event.

Visit the Retaissance Live event page to get the latest news and updates and to secure your free ticket.