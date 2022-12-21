LECAVALIER Fall/Winter 22/23

For LECAVALIER’s second season on Paris Fashion Week’s official calendar, Creative Director Marie-Eve Lecavalier dives into the reinterpretation of French-Canadian codes, American clichés and core elements of the workwear aesthetic. The collection presents a refined sense of tradition, an exploration of class and dark twisted vision on the past and future. By exploring Canada’s history through a punk lens, it serves the purpose of bringing a sense of community. Between movement and dimension, this collection is bringing traditional wear to the LECAVALIER universe through intricate leather weaving, distorted plaid patterns and oversized silhouettes.

Prints and textiles remain the core of the collection, integrating the traditional sash belt in trademark leather working techniques. In collaboration with the Kanata knit company, the imposing pullovers were knitted as an homage to the sense of comfort and warmth of the after-ski apparel. Inspired from the designer’s dad closet, the oversized woven leather jacket is a direct reinterpretation of a quintessential piece that can last through time by coexisting with both the new and the old. Canadian classics are pushed forward with exaggerated features, notably through a new knitting technique. By exploring a new way of playing with the visual effects of cable knits, this 3D weaving technique is another interpretation of our own textile development previously seen in leather. Coupling raw distorted plaid patterns with contemporary minimalist suiting, the juxtaposition of tailoring and exaggerated volume play on the contrast of delicate and rugged textiles. The custom greenwashed denim set inspired by the Canadian Tuxedo brings structure, in divergence with our custom quilted satin coat.

Sustainability remains a central value at LECAVALIER, bringing a sense of timeless elegance to an otherwise ephemeral fashion experience. Reversing this tendency requires the existence of pieces that can weather the test of time. Deadstock leather garments made in Montreal merge both unique craftsmanship and responsible sourcing, a staple design value for the brand. Going beyond this, the story of this collection exists between escapism and reality, bringing creatives together through a sense of community. Important partners for this season are Arsenal Contemporary Art and Paris Fashion Week.