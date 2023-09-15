Lectra joins the CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 indices as of September 15, 2023

Lectra, leader in technology solutions for the fashion, automotive and furniture industries, announces that it will be listed in the CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 indices of Euronext as of market close on September 15, 2023. This listing marks a new stage for the Group, and will enhance its visibility with potential shareholders and customers in France and internationally. This comes at a time when Lectra has just been awarded Deloitte's Best Managed Companies label for the second year running.

Founded 50 years ago, the Lectra Group offers software, connected cutting equipment, data analysis solutions and associated services to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries to accelerate their digital transformation and transition to Industry 4.0. In 2017, the company initiated its Lectra 4.0 strategy, with the ambition of becoming an indispensable player in Industry 4.0 worldwide by 2030.

For Daniel Harari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lectra: “Lectra's entry into the CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 indices is an outstanding recognition of the successful actions we have taken over the past few years to ensure the profitable growth of our company and the success of our customers. We have changed dimension, notably with the acquisition of our historical competitor, Gerber Technology in June 2021. We have expanded our customer base, launched new cloud-based offerings which have enabled us to significantly increase the volume of SaaS software in our revenues, and offered new Customer Success Management services to support our customers. We have also made Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) one of the pillars of our strategy.”

He concludes: “Today, Lectra's financial structure is stronger than ever, and the company boasts an extensive global presence, a broadened portfolio of solutions, and a proven capacity for innovation. I am particularly enthusiastic about Lectra's listing in the CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 indices. This will facilitate the continuation of our strategy to become a key player in Industry 4.0 while fostering a more sustainable future. This success is first and foremost that of Lectra's teams, and I would like to congratulate them on their expertise, commitment and unfailing motivation.”