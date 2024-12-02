Lectra’s TextileGenesis and the Aid by Trade Foundation partner to enhance traceability of Cotton made in Africa® (CmiA) fiber

TextileGenesis, a Lectra group company, and the Aid by Trade Foundation (AbTF) are proud to announce the continuation of their successful partnership to further enhance traceability for Cotton made in Africa® (CmiA) verified fiber. This new collaboration aims to reinforce supply chain transparency and drive CmiA’s commitment to sustainable and ethical cotton production.

CmiA, one of the world’s leading standards for sustainable cotton, works to improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers in Africa while protecting the environment. With TextileGenesis’ pioneering traceability platform, this collaboration provides brands with unparalleled visibility of the origin and processing of CmiA verified raw materials, ensuring end-to-end traceability.

By using advanced Fibercoins technology, TextileGenesis enables complete traceability from cotton bale to finished products. This continuation of their collaboration builds on the success of the previous collaboration between TextileGenesis and AbTF on The Good Cashmere Standard®, focused on enhancing traceability, which was launched earlier in 2024. The extension of this partnership to CmiA further strengthens both organizations’ efforts towards scalable and impactful sustainable practices in the textile industry.

“At Cotton made in Africa®, we highly value transparency and strive to create meaningful change for both nature and farming communities. By making CmiA cotton traceable through TextileGenesis, we empower brands already utilizing TextileGenesis to not only source ethically but also benefit from established tracking tools in their business practices. This collaboration promotes long-term sustainability for farmers, nature, and transparency while offering practical options for implementing traceability requirements within the industry,” said Christian Barthel, Head of Business Development at the Aid by Trade Foundation.

The cooperation between TextileGenesis and Cotton made in Africa® empowers brands to confidently authenticate the origins of CmiA verified cotton, ensuring accurate sustainability claims while improving annual reporting. In addition, brands using TextileGenesis will have access to the industry’s largest supplier network, enabling them to track their entire production ecosystem, gaining comprehensive visibility across their entire supply chain — from fiber producers to third-party auditors.

Through this new partnership, retailers and brands can benefit from two established tracking systems that provide transparency for CmiA-verified cotton from field to fashion, offering great flexibility in tracking their cotton. Those already collaborating with TextileGenesis benefit from using a single platform to manage traceability across multiple material sustainability standards, including Cotton made in Africa®. This streamlined approach improves efficiency and creates synergies across the supply chain. Others can continue to rely on CmiA's own established SCOT system to monitor CmiA-verified cotton throughout their entire textile supply chain. It is notable that 90% of material sustainability standards, including CmiA, have adopted TextileGenesis as their traceability backbone. This adoption highlights TextileGenesis as a single, easy-to-access platform for traceability across a variety of certified materials, making it the industry standard for ensuring authenticity and compliance across diverse certification systems.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with the Aid by Trade Foundation and bring our cutting-edge technology to Cotton made in Africa®. This partnership empowers brands to ensure the integrity and sustainability of their supply chains, while also supporting the livelihoods of smallholder farmers in Africa,” said Amit Gautam, founder and CEO of TextileGenesis.