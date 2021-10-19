LeJu London’s New 2021 Fall/Winter Collection

Tropical Elegance is LeJu’s emblem. Founded By Lenny Trines and Juan Munoz in London in 2005; LeJu is a brand that has always focus on delivering our customers comfort, elegance, happiness, originality and feeling in every piece of jewellery they wear from us. The new 2021 Fall/Winter collection offers just that and more. Positive attitude full of energy and vitality from casual to elegant looks.

Warm sand, Toffee, Bronze Age and Chic Noir are the main color shades present in this collection. Designs to make you feel special, carefully crafted by our team of master artisans who, for many years, have kept alive the traditional techniques applied to each and every one of our pieces.

Tropical Elegance is the mixture between South American culture and European fashion. Artisan techniques, innovative designs and quality materials are the founding principles that make this and every collection we create.

Enjoy and discover LeJu’s world.