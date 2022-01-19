Lemon Beret FW22 Kids

Lemon Beret's new winter collection '22-'23 follows the big trends of the season with its own characteristic that always keeps in mind comfort and pleasure. Nice 'ditsy' floral prints on soft velvet, funny animal prints on comfy sweats, fluffy jackets, soft knits, classic checks, super cute or cool, and sporty graphics. Inspired by nature, a feeling of togetherness, but also comfortable leisurewear with college influences.

Image: Lemon Beret

There is a theme in this collection that is guided by nature, with colors that refer to earth tones, combined with warm tones and fun fiery red accents. Prints with cute animals, romantic flowers and nature-inspired slogans. The collection contains both pull-on skirts, frivolous and sturdy dresses, nice knits, and cheerful sweats. A colorful cheerful positive girls theme with an upbeat palette makes you want to go for it, to play, be free, to be happy.

Image: Lemon Beret

The boys have a college theme with sporty fits and comfortable sweats. A cheerful animal party theme and an outdoor theme with fun color combinations. Lemon Beret looked for the right mix of wearing comfort wear and feeling good in your outfit.

Image: Lemon Beret

Lemon Beret always starts from the fashion trends but then looks for a balance that ensures that playing and wearing pleasure is paramount. The label wants to bring something new and exciting every season, Lemon Beret wants to move forward and campaign for positivity.