Lemon Beret SS23 Kids

Hello summer! Finally we can be creative with nice colours, cheerful prints and summery models. That makes us happy.

We consciously chose to go into the summer with easy sets that all children can play in and have fun without worries. The predominant feeling for the summer collection is positivity. We are in need of happy faces and playful colours. Summer palettes with prints of toucans and tigers bring us to a tropical playful jungle, ice creams and flamingos make us dream of holidays, dinosaurs skating, crocodiles listening to some music…as long as it puts a smile on your face.

Picture: Lemon Beret, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

The trends are incorporated in a fun and subtle way. Tie & dye, fun stripes, prints with animals and plants, seersucker checks and broderie anglaise, it’s all in there. There are soft neutral themes and there are bright colourful themes. Feeling good in your outfit, that’s what counts. Trendy happy playful kids. That’s all we want for the summer! Bring it on!

Picture: Lemon Beret, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Picture: Lemon Beret, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand