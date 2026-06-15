Leni Klum Stars as the Face of Forever Guess, the New Eyewear Campaign Celebrating the Many Dimensions of Modern Femininity

Leni Klum is unveiled as the face of Forever Guess, the latest eyewear campaign from Guess that transforms the brand's iconic G logo into a symbol of confidence, individuality and self-expression.

Fronting the campaign, Klum takes center stage in a cinematic series inspired by the glamour, drama and larger-than-life energy of 1990s soap operas. Captured across four distinct narratives, she effortlessly embodies a range of contemporary female archetypes, showcasing the versatility and transformative power of the Forever Guess collection.

Conceived by Nicolai Marciano, Chief New Business Development Officer, the campaign reinforces Guess' legacy of creating culturally resonant imagery while continuing to celebrate the evolving identities of a new generation. Through each character, the Forever Guess G logo serves as a unifying emblem, appearing throughout the collection as a bold expression of personal style.

"Forever Guess is about celebrating individuality and the freedom to express every side of yourself. Leni brings that idea to life effortlessly, embodying different characters while remaining completely authentic. Through each story, the Forever Guess G logo becomes a symbol of confidence, attitude and the evolution of what Guess represents today.” - Nicolai Marciano, Chief New Business Development Officer

Throughout the campaign, Klum transforms into four distinct personas. The Gossip captures the effortless magnetism and modern glamour of the It Girl, moving through every scene with natural confidence. Oversized frames featuring the Forever Guess G logo create a look that is both aspirational and elusive.

Credits: GUESS

The Ex-Girlfriend channels unapologetic femininity and irresistible charm. Defined by rhinestone-studded oval frames and statement temples adorned with the signature G logo, her look balances sensuality with carefree confidence.

Credits: GUESS

As the Genius, Klum embodies intelligence, focus and quiet authority. Bold square silhouettes, leopard detailing and metallic Forever Guess branding create a sophisticated aesthetic that speaks to modern power dressing.

Finally, she steps into the role of the Legend, a timeless icon whose elegance transcends trends. Retro-inspired oval frames, animalier accents and the unmistakable Forever Guess G logo combine to create a look that feels both nostalgic and contemporary.

Credits: GUESS

Shot with a high-fashion cinematic approach, the campaign brings together elevated storytelling and iconic product design, reaffirming Guess' position as a global leader in fashion and accessories. More than a collection, Forever Guess is an invitation to embrace every facet of your identity— the flirt, the enigma, the intellectual and the icon.