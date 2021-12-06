Les Deux SS22 - Club De Sport

Our new collection; Club De Sport, is our exploration of the urban sporting societies. These are places of community and cooperation, where people from different walks of life meet to work and clear their head. Being inspired by this collective drive for self-improvement and liberty, we created a collection that channels a warmhearted energy through youthful colours, roomy silhouettes and new, exciting materials.

By combining our take on minimalist streetwear with a new approach to the con- temporary preppy aesthetic, we have developed something that is truly novel to its core. Something that we are proud to present.

Over the past collections, sustainability has become an increasingly central part of the way we do business. We acknowledge the importance of a holistic mindset towards our supply-chain, and by focusing on low-impact, natural materials like Tencel and linen etc., along with building an extensive effort within recycling discarded material, we are moving closer towards a place where we, at Les Deux, can proudly proclaim ourselves to be a sustainable brand. As of now, 85% of the collection are considered sustainable, or contain a significant amount of sustain- able properties – but we still have a long way to go.

Building on the heritage of Les Deux, a strong and versatile selection of jersey styles has always been at the center of a spring collection. Being inspired by the sporting jerseys and the varsity sweatshirts of our youth, we have added several new, exciting styles to our selection. Products, we truly believe will become classics, that you would want to wear for many years to come.