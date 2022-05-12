LESS AND BETTER, the Belgian brand of Bermuda shorts, chinos and denim jeans that puts service and customer satisfaction at the heart of its business.

The Belgian brand of bermuda’s, chinos and jeans LAB LESSANDBETTER continues to progress in the world of fashion and wants to be ever closer to its customers.

The models are trendy and suitable for stores wishing to offer a quality Belgian product that meets their needs exactly, with the added bonus of totally ecological production

Image: LESS AND BETTER, courtesy of the brand.

But the strength of the brand lies above all in the B2B SERVICE: the models are all in stock and the shops order without minimum quantity or budget. After which they have the possibility of placing repeat orders.

This total freedom gives customers the opportunity to work the brand without pressure or obligation and without being overwhelmed by too much stock.

Stephen Grunberg, the creator and owner of the brand takes care of almost everything: product design, prospecting, production management, communication, marketing... Thus, he can be as close as possible to his product, its suppliers and its customers.

And for sales, he is assisted by David Cliquet, a sales agent with many years of experience and fully customer satisfaction oriented. Which is a plus in terms of customer support.

Are you a professional in the sector and want to discover something new?