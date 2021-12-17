LESSANDBETTER, the new Belgian concept of pants, which imposes itself in the fashion world!

The brand LAB_LESS AND BETTER was born in Belgium, on the background of the Covid crisis, and a desire for change in our textile consumption habits. Today we cannot remain indifferent to the upheavals that affect us: the climate change, global warming, energy crises, overconsumption, the Covid19… The world is suffocating and the textile sector is certainly one of the major actors of these upheavals since it is the most polluting sector on the planet… It is from this distressing observation that Stephen Grunberg, fashion designer, took the initiative to create something unique in the fashion and retail industry:

LAB_LESS AND BETTER

“The world has to change, let’s change the rules!”

The starting point of LAB LESS AND BETTER is that we should buy less and better. It is a desire for change in this world worn out by “fast fashion”. The collection of chinos, bermudas and denim jeans is manufactured in an eco-responsible way by using dyes that are not chemical and by ‘Eco Wash’ washing: wastewater is treated and then recycled (Oeko-tex Standard 100 and GOTS certificates) As for the brand’s objectives, it is essential today to bring real purchasing flexibility to customers and to collaborate in a mutual respect between all stakeholders: the manufacturers, ourselves and our customers. Very often, multi-brand stores have to buy minimum quantities, minimum budgets and are under increasing pressure from salespeople. Here, it’s the opposite: no more constant buying pressure on multi-brand stores and no new collections to buy every month. You have to think _LESS AND BETTER The customer is really ‘king’; he orders and places his repeat-orders when he wants. No stress for the customer to have a store overflowing with huge quantities of goods ordered 6 months earlier…

Ordered today, delivered tomorrow! A problem? The LAB team is also there to find the best solution. Pascal De Groeve, who has been Sales Manager for different brands for more than thirty years, understood this concept and made the choice to join Stephen Grunberg in LAB_LESS AND BETTER from the very beginning. “We don’t sell to customers; we collaborate with them. We see them as our partners with whom each of us can evolve serenely, hand-in-hand in a respectful and eco-responsible way.”

As you can see, LAB_LESS AND BETTER is a unique rotation brand concept with a permanent stock and a personalized service to last tomorrow.

And this is only the beginning because very soon, we will launch a 100% organic cotton range of polo shirts, tshirts and sweatshirts, to be continued…

Stephen Grunberg, CEO & founder Pascal De Groeve, Head of Sales

