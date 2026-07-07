Levi's makes Paris couture debut with Christelle Kocher

US denim brand Levi's has unveiled a capsule collection with French designer Christelle Kocher, debuting during Haute Couture Week in Paris this July, according to a press release. The brand said it marks the first time Levi's has shown at Paris Haute Couture.

The ten-look collection reworks Levi's denim icons, including the 501 jean and the Type II jacket, into couture pieces. According to the brand, signature styles are reworked with feather finishes, embroidery and sculptural detailing, shown alongside more elevated silhouettes such as draped black denim gowns and statement headpieces. Accessories include a couture reinterpretation of the Levi's Baby Brooklyn Bag and feather headpieces.

Credits: Levi's

Credits: Levi's

The collection is built entirely around denim, using techniques including plissé drapery, hand embroidery, feather and floral constructions, lace applications, resin-coated denim and leather embroidery. A standout look pairs a full feather gown with a matching cape, combining denim, lace and resin in a fish-scale-inspired finish. Kocher, who is artistic director of Maison Lemarié, developed the collection drawing on her "Couture-à-Porter" approach, with textile research carried out at the Levi's Eureka Lab at the brand's headquarters.

Credits: Levi's

"This capsule reflects my life between the United States and France, two countries that fuel my creative energy," said Christelle Kocher. Mathilde Vaucheret, vice president of Europe marketing and brand experience at Levi's, said bringing the brand to Paris Haute Couture for the first time was a major moment and a way to take it into new cultural spaces in Europe. The capsule's imagery was shot by Kayla Connors.