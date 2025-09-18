Levi’s® and Pixar celebrate 30 years of Toy Story with a Western-inspired collection

As the first computer-animated feature film, it forever changed the world of animation and captured the hearts of generations of fans. To celebrate this milestone, Levi’s® and Disney Pixar have joined forces for an exclusive collection. This collection showcases the adventurous, Western-tinged character of Woody and the playful spirit of Toy Story.

The Levi’s® x Toy Story 30th Anniversary collection translates iconic characters and film moments into wearable art. It features a mix of Western authenticity and the magical vibe of Andy’s toy box.

Menswear

This collection features some eye-catching pieces such as the Levi’s® x Toy Story Western Jacket in bull denim with a cropped cut. The studs are uniquely finished with five film icons: Woody’s belt buckle; the Space Ranger logo; the Pizza Planet emblem; the print of Woody’s boot; and a cactus motif. Inside, there is a quilted lining and an exclusive Woody patch.

The Levi’s® x Toy Story Rodeo Shirt stands out with ecru denim in a cow print, black piping and “Hey Howdy Hey” embroidery on the chest. The signature smile pockets and Western snap buttons are also present. There’s also the All Over Print Vest with a large Jessie & Woody print on the back. The collection also includes the Type III Trucker Jacket with patchwork and an oversized Saddleman graphic. The Western Shacket gives the classic Western shirts a streetwear twist. The trousers include the Western Flare with double knee patches, the Loose Jean with patches and the Carpenter Jean in a flour sack print. All models have custom pocket lining with Andy’s handwriting and iconic Saddleman graphics. These are a nod to the film and a collector’s item in their own right.

Womenswear

The women’s collection emphasises Jessie’s independent, spirited character. The Levi’s® x Toy Story Type II Jacket comes in indigo blue with an ecru collar, “Yodelayheehoo” chain stitch embroidery and a Western cut. The Western Shirt keeps the cow print tradition alive. The Ribcage Bell jeans get extra flair with smile pockets, a cow print on the waistband and “Howdy” embroidery.

T-shirts, jumpers and accessories. Graphic T-shirts bring key characters to life: from the red Woody Short Sleeve Tee and the Boxy Tee with Woody & Bullseye, to the white version with an Alien in a cowboy hat. The long-sleeved top in a blue vintage wash shows Woody & Buzz with the quote “You’ve Got a Friend in Me”. The brown hoodie has a large Saddleman print on the back.

Accessories complete the picture: the denim Logo Hat with Toy Story lockup; the Cow Hat in cow print; a sturdy Woody Belt with iconic buckle; a three-pack of bandanas (Woody, Buzz & Jessie); the Cow Pouch with bandana lining; and the denim Tote Bag mixed with flour sack canvas. Throughout the collection, you’ll find variable patches of Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Rex and the Aliens. These are perfect for anyone who wants to show off their favourite character and create a personal connection with the magic of the films.

The Levi’s® x Toy Story 30th Anniversary collection launches globally on October 2. It is available via Levi.com, the Levi’s® App, selected Levi’s® Stores and via DisneyStore.com.

