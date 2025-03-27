Levi’s® Brand Launches Sonic Youth Band Tee Collection Based on Rare, Vintage Tees

A maverick group from New York City, Sonic Youth emerged from the 1981 “No wave” scene to redefine alternative rock. With their inventive guitar tunings, experimental sound and avant-garde approach, they left an indelible mark on indie music for future generations. To honor the band’s illustrious history, the Levi's® x Sonic Youth Band Tee Collection launches with reproductions of rare, vintage tees.

Although Sonic Youth split in 2011, their influence on rock remains unparalleled with founding member Kim Gordon recently receiving her first GRAMMY nominations for her solo album The Collective. Band members Thurston Moore, Lee Ranaldo, and Steve Shelley also continue to push rock music forward in their own realms. Over time, the passion for Sonic Youth’s bold, eccentric merchandise has only increased. Each of the collection’s tees faithfully reproduces iconic merchandise from Sonic Youth’s heyday.

“Levi’s® has always been rooted in music”, says Leo Gamboa, Senior Director of Global Collaborations & Customization Design at Levi’s®, “We wanted to bring back the vibe of your favorite Sonic Youth band tee—authentic, timeless, and made with quality that lasts for years to come.”

Credits: Levi's

The collection includes four total tees – the bomb pop print on a white tee, the washing machine print on a black tee, the animal grid print a white tee, the bunny print offered on a white tee, and the iconic dirty alien print on a hunter green tee. To ensure as much accuracy as possible, the shading and color of each tee is perfectly matched to the original. The collection’s interior neck labels are inspired by 90’s era woven labels to add period correct authenticity to each t-shirt.

Sonic Youth says, “Rock & roll bands, whether they're Classic, Metal, Punk, or Pop, have always worn Levi’s® on and off the stage. As a band defining the interplay of the radical and traditional, we are excited to partner with Levi’s® to crank up the noise and spread the good word.”

The Levi's® x Sonic Youth Band Tee Collection is part of a broader collection of band tees that the Levi’s® brand will release throughout the year. The bands featured for recently released tees include Joy Division, New Order, and Oasis.

The Levi's® x Sonic Youth Band Tee Collection is available globally today, March 27th on Levi.com, the Levi’s® App, and select Levi’s® Stores.