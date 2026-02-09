Levi’s® debuts “Behind Every Original” campaign with a Super Bowl advert

Levi’s® launched “Behind Every Original” today, a new global campaign celebrating the people driving change – with an ironic twist. Debuting during the Super Bowl with the manifesto film, Backstory, directed by Kim Gehrig, Levi’s® subverts traditional narrative expectations. It tells the stories of famous icons and everyday originals from a new perspective: their backside. Shot exclusively from behind, the protagonists share their revolutionary stories and authentic connection with Levi’s®.

Why the backside? Because it is the most iconic view of Levi’s® jeans. The arcuate stitching, the unmistakable silhouette and the Red TabTM have always been symbols of originality. For over 150 years, Levi’s® jeans have been the uniform for cultural leaders, convention-challengers and future-shapers. From music to sport, fashion to art, Levi’s® has accompanied movements and moments that have helped change the world. Worn by generations of pioneers and innovators, Levi’s® jeans continue to be an emblem of progress, individual expression and freedom, today as they were yesterday.

“One of the things I love most about the ‘Behind Every Original’ campaign is how it weaves a story that only Levi’s® can tell,” said Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of Levi Strauss & Co. “This global campaign celebrates our role at the centre of music, sport and fashion culture, as well as in the wardrobes of fans of all generations. It is significant to launch it during the Super Bowl, which is taking place at Levi’s® Stadium, a cultural symbol in its own right thanks to the unifying power of sport.”

Credits: Levi’s®

“Backstory” features Doechii, a Grammy-winning artist from Top Dawg Entertainment; global superstar ROSÉ; current NBA MVP and champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; filmmaker, artist and DJ Questlove; model and cultural voice Stefanie Giesinger; and the character Woody from Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story, along with other Originals.

Each frame is a celebration of the backside, beautifully sculpted by denim as it walks, dances, moves and, above all, “lives in Levi’s®”. The film captures the unmistakable attitude of those shaping the future. It also pays homage to the icons who preceded them, from the effortless elegance of George Michael’s Faith era to a contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Born in the U.S.A. cover. Rooted in real cultural moments that Levi’s® has authentically experienced, the narrative spans generations and invites everyone to see themselves in the brand.

James Brown’s “Get Up Offa That Thing” provides the rhythm and energy for the film. It becomes an anthem for those driving change, with an ironic nod to denim-clad backsides.

Filmed over six days in Los Angeles, Oklahoma City and London, the advert involved a cast of real cowboys, construction workers, climbers and young people. It closes with spectacular dance sequences by Doechii’s choreographer, Robbie Blue. After the Super Bowl, “Behind Every Original” will unveil its cast of protagonists through a series of reveal films. These are dynamic six-second clips that highlight each icon, shifting the focus from celebrity status to the movement and personal expression of each Original.

Credits: Levi’s®

The campaign will be rolled out across social, digital, in-store and out-of-home channels. Throughout the year, it will accompany the discovery of the Originals’ personal stories, with iconic Levi’s® products as the common thread. The photography captures the cast in authentic backstage moments, wearing Levi’s® denim and preparing to go out. This serves as a strong visual reference to the personal journeys and experiences that define each Original. The campaign was conceived in creative collaboration with TBWA\Chiat\Day LA.

Levi’s® denim is the beating heart of the campaign. From old-school cowboys to 80s music video icons and more contemporary moments, the styling traces the history of the Levi’s® brand. Doechii wears Low Slim Bootcut jeans, while Rosé sports Loose Bootcut jeans paired with a Relaxed Fit Trucker. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appears in 578® Baggy jeans with a Relaxed Fit Trucker, while Questlove chooses his 505TM Regular Fit. Stefanie Giesinger completes the story with Ribcage Slim jeans and a Super Soft Longsleeve Polo.

The variety of styles and eras is a reminder of how the Levi’s® brand has accompanied the most significant moments – big or small – of daily life for over a century. The team tailored the denim to the aesthetic languages and personalities of the Originals. They also created bespoke pieces for some ambassadors, such as the custom denim jacket made for Questlove and the denim gloves created for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.