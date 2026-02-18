Levi's® introduces Baby Brooklyn Bag

Details define style. Levi's® expands its versatile accessories range with the Baby Brooklyn Bag, a modern take on the everyday bag that adds a vibrant and sophisticated touch to the spring/summer 2026 collection. Crafted from premium denim and enhanced with unexpected details, this bag celebrates personal style and creativity.

The Baby Brooklyn Bag stands out with its wash, giving it a lived-in, authentic look from day one. Its knotted handle is a true distinguishing feature, making it original and instantly recognisable. The iconic Levi's® red tab completes the design with essential branding, an expression of its unmistakable heritage.

The BBB is available in a wide and versatile palette that interprets denim as a contemporary language, playing with washes, colours and patterns. More essential versions are complemented by livelier options, designed to naturally accompany the summer season.

Credits: Levi’s®

The denim washes range from light, dusty tones, almost sun-bleached, to a soft, bright blue and a deep black. A fresh and sunny pastel yellow version is also available, introducing an energetic and carefree colour accent.

Alongside solid colours, the Baby Brooklyn Bag explores the world of bandana patterns, reinterpreted in a modern way. The vintage-flavoured, bold and iconic bandana red is paired with a more sophisticated and refined neutral version on an écru base; this blends a boho spirit with contemporary taste. The decorative motifs, inspired by summer imagery, add movement and personality to the accessory.

This collection tells the story of summer through textures, colours and patterns. It makes the bag a versatile and distinctive ally, capable of completing any look with lightness, character and a natural lifestyle attitude.

“It is through accessories that personal style takes shape,” stated Jill Guenza, global VP of women’s design at Levi Strauss & Co. “The Baby Brooklyn Bag represents the perfect mix of functionality and fashion. It is rooted in our denim DNA but enhanced by playful details that invite the wearer to make it their own.”

Credits: Levi’s®

The Levi's® spring/summer 2026 accessories collection offers a range of denim finishes for bags, with touches of colour and patterns on various models. These include the Brannan Shoulder Bag, the Isabelle Crossbody and the Emerson, each characterised by authentic washes and refined details. The bags feature minimal hardware, which gives them a soft and lightweight feel, inviting the wearer to freely experiment with their style. Paired with grunge-prep looks, updated Americana pieces or romantic boho blouses, the BBB is the finishing touch that completes any outfit with personality.

The Baby Brooklyn Bag is available for purchase on levi.com, the Levi's® App and in select Levi's® Stores.