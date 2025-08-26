Levi’s® launches Global Icons campaign starring Shaboozey

The Levi’s® brand today unveiled its new global Icons campaign, starring Grammy-nominated country artist Shaboozey alongside acclaimed chef, restaurateur, and Emmy-winning television star Matty Matheson. The new Icons campaign features three cinematic films starring Shaboozey with Matty Matheson, capturing the Western Spirit Levi’s shares with its wearers — scrappy, quick-witted, with a side of reckless.

Directed by renowned filmmaker and tastemaker Glenn Kitson with cinematography by Galo Olivares (Roma, Alien: Romulus), the campaign’s three films showcase three of the brand’s most legendary icons: the 501® Original, the Trucker Jacket, and the Western Shirt. More than an aesthetic, the campaign offers a way of moving through the world with equal parts defiance, mischief, self-assuredness, and dry humor. It’s about being life-skilled and self-taught, making something out of nothing — turning any day into a story worth telling.

Each short film drops viewers into a moment already unfolding. “The Jean” highlights the 501® Original with the tagline "Stronger than most relationships. Since 1873," capturing the legendary durability that has made these jeans a cultural cornerstone for over 150 years. “The Jacket” features the Trucker Jacket that’s “Worn to be remembered. Since 1967,” celebrating a life well-lived in the iconic piece that has transcended generations. Finally, “The Shirt” showcases the Western Shirt with “Putting the wild in West. Since 1926,” embodying the perfect balance of toughness and flair that defines this timeless garment.

“Working with Levi’s® feels like coming home.” These legendary Levi’s Icons aren’t just clothes – they're part of who I am and they all tell a story. This campaign captures what makes them so special and what the Western Spirit means to me.” Shaboozey

The campaign reunites Levi’s® with Shaboozey. The brand has previously created custom pieces for the beloved artist for multiple performances and editorial features, reflecting an ongoing creative partnership and shared commitment to authentic self-expression.

“Levi’s has always been about more than denim — it’s about the spirit of the people who wear it.” “Shaboozey brings a genre-blurring, confident nonconformity that feels right at home in Levi’s, and Matty’s got that same self-made, mischievous spirit. We wanted to imagine the kind of world they’d create if left to their own devices — paying homage to our history, even the ads, in a way that feels unmistakably Levi’s.” Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of the Levi’s® brand at Levi Strauss & Co.

The new films will roll out beginning August 25th across digital and social platforms, with accompanying print campaigns showcasing the timeless appeal of these iconic Levi’s® pieces.