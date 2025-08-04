Levi’s® launches newest Blue Tab™ collection in Europe: a new shape of blue celebrates the art of Japanese denim

As the inventor of the jean and a pioneer in democratizing denim, Levi’s® has long been fascinated by craftsmanship. With the new Blue Tab™ collection, the brand unveils its most refined and artistic interpretation of denim to date. This premium line celebrates Japanese denim in its purest form, featuring desirable fits and impeccable finishes that pay homage to time honored traditions while incorporating contemporary details.

This season’s Blue Tab™ collection highlights the beauty of Japanese denim through superior finishing techniques, utilitarian silhouettes with sculptural shapes, and precise detailing. Each piece is made from premium Japanese denim, a true embodiment of craftsmanship where artistry and innovation converge. Classic styles are reimagined with architectural shapes and refined accents, giving Japanese denim a fresh and elevated dimension.

Credits: Levi's

Credits: Levi's

For men, the collection offers elevated pieces that fuse traditional workwear references with modern sophistication. The Naval Sack Coat draws inspiration from functional naval attire from the 1940s and is updated with a quilted lining and donut style buttons. The Relaxed Button Down Shirt, crafted from Japanese denim, features a modern silhouette. The Type I Jacket is reinterpreted with tailored sleeves and a slightly cropped fit. Additional tops include the Work Shirt, Fishtail Parka, Scout Jacket, and Relaxed Tee, each showcasing refined Americana and exceptional construction.

The Naval Flare trousers reinterpret classic sailor pants with a modern twist, using denim sourced from the legendary Kaihara mill. The Marker Loose offers a relaxed elegant fit in premium fabric. The collection is completed by the Made in Japan Men's 505® Jeans, a high end take on a Levi’s® icon.

For women, the focus lies on elevated denim tailoring and feminine detailing, with pieces that celebrate denim’s heritage. The Mariner Peacoat gives the classic pea coat an artistic update with a cropped silhouette and a removable satin lining that can also be worn on its own. The Shank Trucker merges workwear with fashion forward design, while the Tuxedo Shirt uses both functional and decorative buttons for a polished look. Other standout styles include the Lined Seamed Trucker, Relaxed Blazer, and Coral Shirt, all combining versatility with refined aesthetics.

Credits: Levi's

Trousers include the Mariner Jean, inspired by 1930s naval flares, featuring a lace up back and intricate detailing. The Seamed Skirt stands out with curved lines and exposed seams on both front and back. The collection also features elevated trousers such as the Stem Flare Trouser, Shank Pant, Plank Straight, and Carpenter Pant, each one a testament to Japanese denim artistry.

The latest Blue Tab™ collection is captured through the lens of renowned photographer Juergen Teller. His iconic imagery presents the collection’s sculptural silhouettes set against the tranquil backdrop of a traditional Japanese sento (bathhouse), with subtle nods to Japanese craftsmanship woven throughout the campaign. The visuals reflect the artistic spirit and exceptional quality that define this premium denim offering.

The new Blue Tab™ collection is available at the Levi’s® store in De 9 Straatjes, Amsterdam; at the Bijenkorf locations in Amsterdam and Rotterdam; and online at levi.com. Each piece proudly features the distinctive Blue Tab™ label, a mark of exceptional denim craftsmanship.

