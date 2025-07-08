Levi’s® launches second Oasis collection to celebrate the band’s reunion

Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis defined the Britpop era with their anthems and unmistakable attitude. Led by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, the band’s influence on music and culture remains profound, even over 15 years after their infamous split. To coincide with their historic reunion tour, kicking off in July 2025, Levi’s® proudly announces the launch of the highly anticipated Levi’s® x Oasis collection. It features classic band tees and authentic denim clothing inspired by the band’s signature style.

Credits: Levi's

Credits: Levi's

As one of the most influential British bands, Oasis achieved global fame with their debut album, Definitely Maybe. They cemented their legendary status with (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, which propelled them to international superstardom. With three platinum albums in the US and a catalogue of timeless tracks such as “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” and “Champagne Supernova,” Oasis continues to inspire new generations of music fans worldwide. As the band gears up for their first tour since 2009 – with sold-out shows across the UK, Canada, and the US – Levi’s® celebrates their enduring legacy with a two-part collection.

The Levi’s® x Oasis collection features seven premium T-shirts with an authentic vintage feel, translated into a modern style. A range of vintage Oasis logos adorn shirts in Manchester City colours – a nod to the band’s hometown and beloved football club. A standout piece is a black long-sleeved shirt featuring “Supersonic” on the front and the lyric “You can have it all but how much do you want it?” on the back. Each shirt includes a vintage woven label, authentic to Levi’s® branding from the 1990s, ensuring period-correct details.

The collection extends beyond T-shirts to include three denim tops reminiscent of what the band members wore in their heyday. The centrepiece is the X Oasis Parka – a staple in Liam Gallagher’s wardrobe – featuring 1970s Orange Tab detailing, a signature grey yarn for a solid look, and Oasis embroidery on the sleeve. The Type II Trucker jacket, inspired by the Oasis Knebworth jacket that Levi’s originally produced around the 1996 tour, features an Oasis logo on the chest. Finally, there is the X Oasis Banded Collar shirt in an indigo yarn-dyed stripe, paying homage to Manchester City’s colours.

Credits: Levi's

“We are thrilled to launch this collection alongside Oasis’s monumental return to the stage. Liam and Noel have been wearing Levi’s for decades, and this collection not only honours their distinct style but also highlights their authentic connection to our brand.” Leo Gamboa, VP - Collaborations at Levi’s®.

The accompanying campaign imagery was captured by renowned photographer Michael Spencer Jones, whose iconic lens immortalised Oasis’s greatest album covers of the 1990s. By using street casting, Jones adds a modern touch to his classic work, while staying true to Oasis’s original visual identity.

The Levi’s® x Oasis collection is part of a broader series of band tees that Levi’s® releases throughout the year. Previous collections have honoured bands such as Sonic Youth, De La Soul, Joy Division, and New Order.

The Levi’s® x Oasis collection is now available exclusively in the European market – coinciding with the start of the band’s reunion tour – followed by a global launch later in 2025. The collection will be available via Levi.com, the Levi’s® App, and select Levi’s® stores worldwide.