Levi’s® new linen and denim lineup keeps things cool for Spring/Summer 2025

Levi’s® denim has long been a fabric for all seasons. At least on the style-front anyway. And now, thanks to the introduction of a new collection of lightweight stretch denim featuring a linen blend, it is on the comfort-front as well. Introducing Levi’s® Linen + Denim for Spring and Summer 2025.

With Linen + Denim, Levi’s® has taken a new yet classic approach to keeping cool in the summer. The collection features a lineup of Levi’s® favorites — including jeans and jean shorts for men, and jeans, jean shorts, tops, and even a jumpsuit for women — that mixes denim with linen, a fabric that’s long been a staple of summer thanks to its lighter weight and breathability. The key to linen is its natural fiber with a wider weave, so it allows for better airflow. And more airflow means less trapped heat, which is why it’s been a staple of summer wardrobes for as long as anyone can remember.

Credits: Levi Strauss

Denim all year round

For Levi’s®, it’s a new way to keep denim in the summer rotation, even on the hottest days of the year. And it’s also a way to mix up your denim look. Linen, after all, has a unique appearance due to both its texture and the way it drapes. By introducing it to classic Levi’s® denim, it gives it a natural-looking cross hatch compared to the more traditional marble-like character of the fabric, and it gives it a softer, slightly more draped feel. The new Levi’s® Linen + Denim is also more lightweight than traditional denim, so it feels more comfortable to wear when the mercury tops out.

For women, you’ll see the Iconic Western shirt in both dark and faded indigo, a Shrunken 90s Trucker, a Shrunken 90s Vest, and an Iconic Jumpsuit, which combines elements of a Trucker and a Levi’s® jean into one ultra stylish jumpsuit. Women’s bottoms include a High Baggy Short, Lightweight Carpenter Short, an XL Straight Jean, a Baggy Dad Jean, and a Lightweight Baggy Carpenter.

Credits: Levi Strauss

For men, the collection features a range of jeans, including a 502™ Taper, a 512™ Slim Taper, a 511™ Slim, a 555™ Relaxed Straight, and a classic 505® Regular. Also included is a 468 Loose Short in faded indigo, dark indigo, and natural ecru.

When it comes to summer, temperature should never dictate whether or not you get to wear your favorite Levi’s®. And now, thanks to the new Levi’s® Linen + Denim collection, it never has to.