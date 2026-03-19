Levi’s® x Bode

The Levi’s® brand and Bode are introducing a limited-edition collaboration with the Barrel Racer Jean, which combines personal memories with American craftsmanship. Designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla was inspired by her childhood, her pony 'Checkers' and the world of barrel racing, complemented by influences from her vintage Levi’s® archive.

The straight-leg jean is available in two washes: a light version with silver rivets and red stones, and a darker version with antique-effect copper details. Made from 14 oz selvedge denim, numerous design elements reflect the personal story, from special labels to an incorporated childhood photograph.

The Barrel Racer Jean will be released exclusively in Tokyo on April 3, and will also be available in New York, Paris, Los Angeles and online from April 10.

Credits: Levi's®