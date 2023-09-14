LFW Citywide Celebration - Our Urban Oasis with BAV TAiLOR

For this London Fashion Week, BAV TAiLOR showcases at OUR URBAN OASIS for this season’s City Wide Celebration, a curated programme of unique experiences open to the public from September 15 to 19, spearheaded by inclusivity and consciousness.

OUR URBAN OASIS is a design oriented collective showroom - a synergetic space showcasing holistic living of wardrobe essentials and accessories, responsible furniture, homeware and soulful artwork.

Located in the new flourishing Royal Docklands, the two-story space founded by Steve Nyman, incorporates aesthetics deep rooted in nature, which radiate energy flow and creative collaboration with like-minded brands who echo a love for conscious creativity in symbiosis with our environment.

Credits: BAV TAiLOR

The ground floor is furnished with hand carved rustic reclaimed wood furniture from the showroom founder’s brand Hidden Gems Designs, while the naturally lit mezzanine creates a nomadic space to explore BAV TAiLOR’s slow-living creations and accessories, and other responsible artists including the sublime artworks of Arty Tailor Walker.

Special orders and commissions may be placed for BAV TAiLOR conscious pieces and accessories as well as creations from the ‘Our Urban Oasis’ collective.

Exclusive gifts will be provided for all orders placed during LFW City Wide Celebrations.

Credits: BAV TAiLOR

respect your body + your sphere.

By Appointment only. Advance Booking Required - kindly email [email protected]

Location: Our Urban Oasis, The Factory Project, Factory Road, E16 2HB