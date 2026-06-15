Lilly Pulitzer debuts Summer 2026 campaign at Coral Sands Inn & Cottages on Harbour Island, Bahamas

Lilly Pulitzer is pleased to unveil its Summer 2026 campaign, captured at the iconic Coral Sands Inn & Cottages on Harbour Island, Bahamas—a destination celebrated for its pastel architecture, storied heritage, and world-renowned pink sand beaches. The setting provides a natural extension of the brand’s vibrant point of view, offering a backdrop that feels both transportive and unmistakably Lilly.

Set against the beachfront charm and relaxed sophistication of Coral Sands, the campaign reflects the property’s effortless blend of heritage and understated glamour. Established in 1968, the hotel’s legacy aligns seamlessly with Lilly Pulitzer’s own history, most notably with the debut of the archival Harlillyquin print that same year. Recently debuting a new phase of thoughtfully inspired design renovations, Coral Sands remains one of Harbour Island’s most beloved hotels, making it a natural backdrop for the collection’s celebration of timeless style and coastal nostalgia. Reimagined for Summer 2026, Harlillyquin returns in two colorways and two scales, embodying a renewed sense of heritage infused with modern ease. The print was photographed at a cabana-inspired, striped beach shack along the oceanfront, reinforcing its connection to the brand’s coastal roots.

Credits: Lilly Pulitzer

“Fashion is moving toward feel-good pieces—color, whimsy, playful accessories, and personal styling choices that spark joy,” said Mira Fain, Chief Creative Officer at Lilly Pulitzer. “The idea of ‘emotional dressing’—fashion chosen for how it makes you feel—is central to this collection. Our partnership with Coral Sands allowed us to bring that spirit to life in an authentic, resonant way.”

Credits: Lilly Pulitzer

The campaign imagery embraces Harbour Island’s unhurried rhythm, weaving together moments of coastal exploration and everyday ease—from quiet mornings in Dunmore Town to sun-drenched afternoons along the shoreline. The resulting narrative is elevated and effortless, capturing a lifestyle that is as aspirational as it is attainable. Rather than simply mirroring its surroundings, the collection draws subtle inspiration from them—the blush tones of the sand, the depth of the surrounding blues, and the interplay of natural light and texture. These influences come to life through fluid silhouettes, crisp stripes, and a considered balance of statement color and wearable design.

Credits: Lilly Pulitzer

“Harbour Island is pure Lilly—optimistic, colorful, and full of charm,” said Heather Adams Van Der Mije, Senior Director of Creative & Brand Development at Lilly Pulitzer. “Coral Sands provided the ideal canvas of pinks, greens, and coastal whimsy for our Summer 2026 campaign, capturing the brand’s spirit with both authenticity and joy.”

“Hosting Lilly Pulitzer’s Summer 2026 campaign at Coral Sands was a natural partnership, bringing together two brands that share a deep appreciation for bold, colorful design, timeless storytelling, and effortless sophistication,” said Ruben Navarro, Chief Brand Officer at AJ Capital Partners, the real estate and hospitality firm behind Coral Sands. “From the thoughtful design details woven throughout Coral Sands to the island’s iconic pink sand beaches, the campaign captures the spirit of Harbour Island in a way that feels both fresh and enduring.”

Credits: Lilly Pulitzer

The Summer 2026 collection spans swim, resort wear, and accessories designed for versatility—pieces that transition seamlessly across settings while maintaining the relaxed polish that defines the brand. Captured by photographer Gabor Jurina, the campaign reflects Lilly Pulitzer’s signature resort-chic positioning, complemented by a playful editorial sensibility that is modern and nostalgic.