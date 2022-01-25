LIV BERGEN FW22 COLLECTION: WELCOME TO THE JERSEY BOUTIQUE

The winter collection 2022 from Liv Bergen is again full of surprises as well as innovations and interprets loungewear in a completely new and modern way. In addition to the well-known and proven cotton blends, various new materials have been introduced to offer a varied and exciting collection that makes you want to live, have fun and enjoy yourself. Chic in jersey and sweat is the motto - easy to combine for street-ready looks, always up to date and easy to style - this is what liv bergen wants to convey to its customers. The jersey boutique offers a variety of cotton qualities that have been treated with different dyeing processes such as pigment dye, garment dye or complex acid wash. In addition, there are cool fade-out looks that bring variety to the collection. The Oversized Sweater is an important It-piece, as are the many different styles in the 100% organic cotton line. Whether plain or with a statement - "buy less, make it last" is the motto. A set consisting of pants and hoodie in 80s look or a feminine sweater with a generous neckline - sustainability is reinterpreted here. The color range extends from classic non-seasonal colors such as off-white, sand, cream and black to bright neon pink, a strong brown tone and noble tones such as avocado and mocha.

Liv Bergen, Collection FW22 - 23

The overall picture is characterized by calm earth tones such as autumn leaf, dusty green, jade green, hazelnut, walnut, terra and mocca, as well as delicate shades such as glacier, nature and vanilla. Colour accents are set by a feminine french rose tone, powdery mauve and fiery vibrant red. Neon pink and neon yellow are particularly striking - be it in a casual hooded jacket, a classic coat in plain colors, or optionally in a checked version or as strikingly placed prints to highlight the sportiness and coolness of the collection. The model variety has been greatly expanded. The focus is on two very minimalist and modern combinations: a set of pants and oversized jumper in two different grey melange shades shows us how sophisticated loungewear can be. "The Classics". is a very purist and restrained theme that convinces with novel proportions and neat shapes. Just be "CLASSY". Furthermore, an elegant combination of midi skirt and jumper in a cotton viscose blend is available in the colour camel. This sophisticated and feminine look is broken up by a fine print in neon pink. fun bergen - because fun must be always possible and must not be missing from any outfit. In contrast, liv bergen focuses on more extroverted and colourful folklore looks with a Mexican feel and Peruvian influences. Colourful and lively ikat patterns bring colour into the otherwise dark winter - "the colder days" can therefore be forgotten very quickly.

Liv Bergen, Collection FW22 - 23

The outerwear product group was expanded further. Here, in addition to sleeveless vests and sweat jackets, there is also a stylish short coat and a long-knitted coat. Naturally, the issue of sustainability plays an important role. The use of recycled plastic and recycled cotton is an essential aspect to enable sustainable and resource-saving production: "Born as a bottle, reborn as a coat". Another coat with a matching fisherman‘s hat in a velour leather look and lined with faux fur makes you want to have fun in the snow. Recycled raw materials are used here too. The outdoor range is complemented by a „City Life Starter Pack“: hat, scarf and shoulder bag matching the coat prepare us perfectly for the cold season. Last but not least, men can now also rejoice: the first unisex styles are being launched - Liv Bergen for everyone! The so-called VAN BERGEN set consists of a hoodie and joggpants made of heavy cotton, classically in black and white. Sporty, rough and tough - for everyone who loves liv bergen. Sharing is caring - welcome to the Jersey Boutique.

Liv Bergen, Collection FW22 - 23