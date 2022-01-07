LLOYD Ladies' Collection AW 2022/23

Natural Me

“Softness meets rawness” is the principle behind the theme “Natural me”. Unconventional brightness and light colours encounter monochrome colour schemes. The interaction of haptic and texture features lend tone-in-tone layer looks plenty of depth.

Combat boots

The combat boot is a trend that's here to stay. What is new, is the styling. The chunky-soled boots with the coarse profiles are comfortable and resistant to wind and all weathers, i.e. combat boots are very practical. They were originally designed at the beginning of the last century, as their name says, for the battlefield. As a modern update, combat boots nowadays round off virtually any outfit.

The soles become thicker than previously, as do the profiles. Rubber touches on the shaft, elastic details for Chelseas or soles in contrasting colours all add to the playful charm.

Classic ankle boots

Even if autumn and winter 22/23 again focus on combat boots and chunky soles: classic ankle boots like the Chelsea boot stay on trend. The coming season sees them with finished soles, leather soles and heels covered in leather, giving the classic ankle boot a hand-finished look.

Sneaker

The sneaker is still an indispensable trend. But colours now abound. The white sneaker remains a staunch basic that breaks away from the norm with colour-blocking accentuation on the shaft, brightly coloured laces and soles. New are transparent soles.

Returning again alongside sneakers in the coming autumn/winter collection are the successors to the Sustainability group. For the capsule collection LLOYD will also use materials from upcycled marine plastics and plastics from land sources from the SEAQUAL INITIATIVE, which in turn, cooperates with NGOs, fishermen, foresters, scientists and authorities, with brands and manufacturers, to remove marine litter from our oceans.

Apart from the upcycled marine plastics, LLOYD also uses 100% recycled post-consumer polyester and sustainably tanned leather in the shaft and inner linings. The latter comes from certified leather production sites of the Leather Working Group.

Loafer

Loafers are still up to date. Soles are getting chunkier, like with the boots. They are adorned not only with metal studs but also with oversized metal links in snaffle style. And here, too, the emphasis is on colour accentuation with soles in several colours.

The LLOYD colour spectrum

As in the previous season, the colours concentrate mainly on brown and black. Green shades have established themselves in recent years and have now become significant elements of the collection. Light ankle boots in sandy shades have gained importance; an off-white now joins the light colours.

Light-brown sandy shades and off-whites are also new as contrasting combinations, e.g. with rubber and black stretch elastic.

Other colour accentuations appear as multicoloured soles or laces.