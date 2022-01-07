LLOYD Men's Collection AW 2022/23

New Chance

lndoors goes outdoors, elegance meets activewear. Seen fashion-wise, the human has transformed into a hybrid being. Freedom and diverse stylish statements with sophisticated self-expression may seem initially unexpected, but, at second glance, prove to convey an empathic trait. These looks are so new they make bygone dress codes misnomers. If the current critical situation offers one opportunity, it is the chance to celebrate freedom that opens up in the scope of fashion. The pandemic has turned our daily lives upside down. And at the same time how we dress. The longer this period lasts, the more do we get used to it and adapt. In this way, the exceptional circumstances will eventually herald a new kind of normality.

Image: LLOYD Shoes

We attempt to consider the crisis as a chance, a lesson, as a message. The corona crisis has left traces inside us. It has also sustainably changed the external conditions of our lives. Our way of working has been even more profoundly changed than the way we shape our leisure time. And this transformation in how we work also demands a different kind of clothing. When there is no social distancing any more, we need an outfit that allows us to master our regular routine smoothly and stylishly. Relaxing or working at home, strolling through the park or enjoying lunch in a restaurant. The vital term here is “stylish” – the new casual style in no way means negligence.

Image: LLOYD Shoes

Footwear fashion from LLOYD concisely summarises the trends in the next autumn/winter season. The sportive range – the core of the new collection – showcases a super innovative character that is also trendy and displays a love of detail. Here, LLOYD presents its sound expertise in material selection, technical finesse and maximum integration of comfort. The new autumn/winter collection from LLOYD, for instance, reflects everything, starting with cool runners and trendy cup soles through to hybrid top-class sneakers in fine leathers and up-to-the-minute new materials.

In this respect, the theme City Trekking plays a special role: super casual, high-class elegance yet perfectly suitable for outdoors. New sole techniques with their extremely soft and flexible components optimally come into their own and offer maximum comfort – apart from a real fashionable statement.

Image: LLOYD Shoes

LLOYD focuses on a runner silhouette to further promote the topic Sustainability. It is a harmonious composition of familiar innovative materials made from fungus and other upcycled marine plastics from the SEAQUAL INITIATIVE which LLOYD employs for this group plus felt that consists of 50% recycled wool and laces made of linen. The whole collection radiates this learning process of how to handle the new resource conserving material. Together with its customers, LLOYD further progresses along the way to a more aware future!

Image: LLOYD Shoes

Classics are dominated by clear, purist and straightforward cuts. Either on masculine last shapes coupled with individual leathers full of character or on elegant, Mediterranean shapes with fine, hand-brushed uppers. These new shoes are marked by individual hand-finishing to give them a special crafted touch plus a special high-class and unmistakable look. The all-time best is the Chelsea. A new colleague in the team of shaft cuts is the tobacco pouch to extend the traditional cool double-monk, derby and Oxford looks.

Image: LLOYD Shoes

X-Motion has meanwhile matured to become a solid pillar in the LLOYD collection which extends this segment of the collection for AW 22/23. A newcomer to the hand-produced and artistically finished cup-sole versions is an innovative runner group which continues the comfortable tradition of the series. Shockabsorbing up-to-date sole silhouettes team up with subtle colour and material combinations in the shaft ensuring a special experience in combination with the Strobel construction.

Image: LLOYD Shoes

The coming colour spectrum ranges from many dark wood, earth and mud shades to wintery grey and cognac nuances. Highlights in the coming autumn/winter are set by bottle and Bordeaux shades. These are supplemented by warm grey and sand nuances on sneaker designs. The fashion theme combat boots also plays with natural colour tones.

Even though the latest LLOYD gents' collection is as varied as it is, the trendy design, masterful finishing and the unmistakable red stripe in the heel are common to all models.