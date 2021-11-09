Lo Neel, the innovative research of rare materials and the assertive style of the eco-responsible and Vegan brand

Lo Neel rewarded by the 2021 fashion prize Chanel's social commitment

On September 21, 2021, the Lo Neel brand was awarded the 2021 "Fashion Business Creators" prize at an annual ceremony initiated by Force Femmes and Chanel Social commitment. Force Femmes association works to promote entrepreneurship women and supports them in their plans to return to work or start a business.It is also thanks to the support of Chanel, which is committed to gender equality, that the seven selected women entrepreneurs will be able to benefit from a solidarity fund grant and skills sponsorship to develop Lo Neel project.

Created by a mother and daughter two years ago, the vegan and eco-responsible brand Lo Neel stands out for its innovative materials (natural or recycled) used in its women's creations: soy fiber, organic cotton, pineapple leaf fiber leather, Forest certified viscose, mulberry tree leather or upcycling. The clothes are made with respect for nature, people and the environment and are not tested on animals. No animal products are used in the manufacturing process, and all pieces are certified cruelty-free by PETA.

Lo Neel attaches great importance to eco-responsible materials. For this reason, the brand is constantly innovating. Lo Neel makes its clothes from vegetable materials. Thus, we use materials such as organic cotton, pineapple leather, mulberry leather, banana fiber and organic soybean are an integral part of the DNA of the brand. All materials used are vegan and respectful of the planet. Come and discover our collections for women!

Also called overcycling, upcycling is a particular recycling technique. The principle is to transform a material waste or an apparently useless product into a new material or product of superior quality or utility. Upcycling is therefore similar to waste recovery (as is the case for the production of pineapple leather since it is made from the leaves of the pineapple tree). It is not, however, waste recovery since the recovered fabrics or objects have not been thrown away and are not considered as waste. The principle is to buy fabrics that have been laying dormant for a long time, that are cluttering up the houses of haute couture or large scale industries in order to exhaust stocks, small or large.

The materials used are saved since they are destined to be abandoned. The positive impact of upcycling with key figures:

More than 40 tons of CO2 emissions avoided

50,000 linear meters of tissue saved

More than 48 million liters of water saved

It is important to be able to justify where the products, materials and fabrics we use to produce our parts come from. By choosing the upcycling technique, we promote the circular economy and reduce textile waste.

Mulberry leather, also called Hanji, is a natural textile fiber that is environmentally friendly and beneficial to the human body, 100% biodegradable. A new alternative to animal leather, this innovative material is made from the bark fibers of wild mulberry trees and organic cotton.

Mulberry tree leather is respectful of the environment but also of the human body. Indeed, it has an antibacterial function and a deodorizing effect. This material is light, breathable and has a windproof effect.

Regardless of the season, mulberry leather absorbs moisture when outside humidity is high and releases it when outside humidity is low, to maintain the body’s comfort at all times.

Thanks to its exceptional quality, parts made from this material are highly durable. It is easy to maintain because it is waterproof and ironable.

Pineapple leather certifies the non-use of cultivable land, water or pesticides to produce this innovative material. It is 10 times more resistant than leather.

As a Vegan brand, we never use leather, skin, fur or feathers. Lo Neel is committed and creates eco-responsible products for our planet – animals, beings and for better environmental impact. By choosing vegan leather, we do not compromise. Our leather alternatives are not only aesthetic. Using pineapple fiber as an alternative creates 24 times less impact on the environment.

Organic cotton, we only use because we ban the use of toxic and persistent chemicals. This has a direct impact on our environment, the health of farmers and their communities, the health of soils and water conservation. Our organic cotton is certified “better cotton initiative”.

Cotton cultivation has a significant negative impact on the environment. It requires the use of pesticides and toxic fertilizers, which leads to a loss of biodiversity and which can harm the health of farmers.

Cotton cultivation also consumes a lot of water. It takes more than 20,000 liters of water to produce 1 kg of cotton, the equivalent of a single t-shirt.

Growing organic cotton is the sustainable solution for producing cotton that respects the entire ecosystem.

Soy fiber is made from soybean protein. It is anti-bacterial and thermoregulatory. Its great softness, its shiny and silky appearance and its virtues make it a fabric often used in the manufacture of high-end products. The great thing about some of these materials is that they come from the industry surplus’.

Soybean fiber is a textile made from residues from the food industry which would normally be thrown away. The soy protein is liquefied and extruded into long fibers, which are then cut and used as a weaving thread. Soft and light, soybean fiber is called “vegetable cashmere”.

Viscose certified forest

Another advantage lies in its absorption capacity: ideal for wicking away perspiration and – a significant element – for using less dye when manufacturing the garment.Viscose Forest certified Viscose certified Forest protects ancient forests and the species that live there.Eachyear, 150 million trees are felled to create fabric. All of our ready-to-wear viscose come from s managed and certified forests for our fully traceable, transparent supply chain.We carefully source FSC certified tree pulp, which is neither ancient nor endangered. The pulp is then tr viscose filaments, then into fabric. This gives us an unprecedented level of traceability and ensures that we do not contribute directly or indirectly to the destruction of forests.