LOEWE and Swiss sportswear brand On collaborate for SS25 with an expanded ready-to-wear offering and the launch of the Cloudventure LOEWE 2: a remake of the original LOEWE × On design, featuring new materials and fluid lines.

Originally created to take on the great outdoors, the Cloudventure LOEWE 2 finds its footing in more urban terrain. The refreshed design features a new upper, crafted with semi-translucent mesh and layered over an expansive LOEWE Anagram – creating a play of texture and depth. The shoe combines On’s signature Cloudtec® technology with Helion™ super foam, providing performance level comfort for all day wear. The outsole also deploys Missiongrip™ rubber with a striking marble effect, paired with refined protective details throughout.

Credits: Loewe X On

The Cloudventure LOEWE 2 comes in a range of shades that include an array of core neutrals, as well as a vibrant grass green and blue/red/white combination. The latest drop, launching on May 14, also introduces two new colorways to refresh the Cloudtilt – electric blue and pale pink – alongside carryover shades in all black, all white, and dark sand.

The ready-to-wear and accessories capsule includes technical garments and statement outerwear made to support an active lifestyle. It is based around a colour palette of earthy neutrals and energetic accent colours. Crafted in engineered fabrics that offer breathability, comfort, and lightness, the collection prioritises protection and performance. It includes the ripstop shell Ultra Jacket and textured technical jersey Active T-shirt, alongside a series of shorts, caps, and socks, with performance bras and tights for women.

Credits: Loewe X On

Movement is action

Shot by George Eyres, an accompanying campaign, starring nunchuck artist Mana Kimura-Anderson, rock climber Matthew Bell, dancer Marie-Louise Hertog, and tricker Daisuke Takahashi, celebrates the craft of movement. A poetic infusion of art and athleticism plays out across still images and film, against the dynamic backdrop of Les Costes Males, north of Barcelona.

Movement is an action, but it is also a performance, a story, a triumph of effort and expressive creativity. The main campaign film, created by Sam Davis, is an accumulation of all the work that has made it possible – the training and exhaustion, the willingness to try, fail and try again – but here the struggle and the success are given equal footing.