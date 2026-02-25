Loewe Introduces Théodore Pellerin as New Brand Ambassador

LOEWE announces Théodore Pellerin as its newest brand ambassador — the first male talent to join the House under the creative direction of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez.

For Pellerin, the appointment is defined by affinity. “For me, becoming a LOEWE ambassador is more about alignment than representation,” he says. “I’ve always been drawn to working with people I genuinely admire and with whom there’s a shared sensibility. LOEWE feels like a place where intelligence and curiosity come first. It’s a House that gives space to personal voice, and that makes the relationship feel natural and meaningful rather than performative.”

A Canadian actor whose work moves easily between independent cinema and larger productions, Pellerin has collaborated with directors including Ari Aster, Eliza Hittman, Xavier Dolan and Sophie Dupuis, shaping a body of work marked by nuance and restraint. Recently nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Alex Russell’s Lurker and recipient of the Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award for Pauline Loquès’s debut feature Nino — for which he also received a César Award nomination — he continues to navigate film, television and stage with a quiet magnetism. He has recently wrapped Nicole Garcia’s Milo opposite Marion Cotillard and is currently shooting Tom Ford’s Cry to Heaven in Rome.

What Pellerin recognises in LOEWE is its unique approach to craft. “There’s a real attention to detail, to the hand, to the time things take. That feels very close to acting.” His own practice unfolds through precision and immersion — through sustained attention, recalibration, and the willingness to sit with uncertainty until something true surfaces. “A lot of the work happens quietly, behind the scenes, but it’s what gives depth and meaning in the end.” Structure, without stiffness. Lightness, without ease. “I’m also drawn to the balance LOEWE has between rigour and playfulness —a seriousness about craft without heaviness. That’s something I try to seek in my own work as well.”

For McCollough and Hernandez, this balance is exactly where the resonance lies. “Acting, like craft, truly vibrates when all the hard work behind it dissolves — when the effort disappears and a certain playfulness comes through,” they say. “These are the qualities we recognize in Théodore’s way of bringing characters to life.” They point to his personal timbre, his willingness to experiment, his instinct to embrace possibility — qualities that mirror the way they envision shaping the House. “This natural affinity is something we can’t wait to explore more.”

As LOEWE enters this new chapter under McCollough and Hernandez, that shared openness — to experimentation, to dialogue, to possibility — feels less like an announcement than a natural conversation. In Théodore Pellerin, they recognise a presence both thoughtful and instinctive, grounded yet exploratory — an actor whose approach reflects the values the House continues to shape and express.