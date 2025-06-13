LOLA CASADEMUNT presents “Rainbow,” an explosion of dazzling colour this summer

Inspired by an infinite palette of colors, "Rainbow" is a new capsule from LOLA CASADEMUNT that radiates vibrant energy to dazzle this summer. An explosion of shades that dance with each other, creating contrasts full of vitality and freshness, while irregular stripes intertwine with touches of golden lurex threads, providing a subtle and sophisticated shine.

Among the collection's highlights is the rainbow- inspired multicolored shirt, also available as a maxi dress. Other highlights include multiple wardrobe staples, such as logo-inspired T-shirts and shirt and satin dresses in vibrant colors that celebrate the arrival of the summer season, such as navy blue, emerald green, and fuchsia pink, which infuse the collection with energy.

Credits: LOLA CASADEMUNT

"Rainbow" is a statement of intent for the season: dazzle, shine, and live in color. The mix of prints and textures makes this new collection, characterized by the essence of fluidity and lightness, a must-have for those looking to stand out next season.

Credits: LOLA CASADEMUNT