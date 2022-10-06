Danish womenswear brand Lollys Laundry opts for light floral prints and styles with a bohemian twist for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection dropping in January to March next year.

Clear, summery colours such as pink, yellow and blue mixed with cream and black on light and easy fabrics such as viscose and cotton define the look of this collection. Quilted jackets, print dresses and juicy colours continue from season to season, as do raw contrasts like denim and leather adding an edge.

Since the founding of Lollys Laundry in 2007, all the collections are designed in the lively city of Copenhagen. “I'm inspired by all kinds of things that I see on my way. Sometimes it's a faded colour on a building wall, a piece of vintage fabric, a wallpaper in a museum, but just as often it's about a feeling in a certain place, that I try to translate into the collection,” says designer Kamilla Byriel.

Picture: Lollys Laundry, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Picture: Lollys Laundry, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

In line with the brand's consistent vision to bring joy, make dressing effortless and fun and create wardrobe favourites that take you from the office to a party without a change of clothes, the colourful designs of the new collection are made to be mixed and matched as always.

Fashion by Lollys Laundry is made for all ages: “We are proud to say that daughters, mothers and grandmothers buy Lollys Laundry,” Byriel recalls. “Style has nothing to do with age, it's about expressing who you are, and you should always dress in things that make you feel good. You can put our styles together to create the look that suits you and feels right in combination with what you already have in your wardrobe.”

For the seasons ahead the creative brand looks forward to continue focusing on patterns and prints and lots of colours including neons and unique detailing. “We always strive to create collections that fit our bright, colourful easygoing universe,” the designer concludes.

Picture: Lollys Laundry, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Picture: Lollys Laundry, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand