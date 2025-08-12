Ready-to-wear Collection Longchamp Winter 2025

Whether she's in the city or the country, whether by day or by night, the Parisienne loves to play with her style. She combinescolors and materials, defying classicism with flair and daring. Packing her suitcase for her trip to the UK, she mixes pieces for the quiet of the Cotswolds and the buzz of London. Her eclectic taste adds spice to the winter season.

For the Cotswolds, no compromise on comfort

As the sun rises on her first morning, the Parisienne hesitates between her kimono in suede lambskin and her new shearling jacket with its trompel'oeil cable-knit pattern. In her lambskin coat with its wide, warm collar, she wanders through the mist, grateful for her layers of snug, comforting knitwear – a bodysuit, a cardigan, a long skirt.

Credits: Longchamp

In the afternoon, her Bohemian spir it roams free in nature, whose color palette echoes the soft shades of her wardrobe: spring green, tea rose, marmalade, biscuit. She can't resist the allure of a revisited plaid motif on blouses that are made for the English countryside. When night falls, she dreams of cashmere pullovers and pieces to wrap up in, such as a long, figure-flattering knit dress.

Credits: Longchamp

In London, preppy and rock

Never ask the Parisienne to choose, because if there's one art she admires, it's the art of transformation. Under the influence of London, she switches between her padded kimono jacket and her green trench coat, just as sunny spells alternate with showers. She pictures herself studying at one of England's great universities, adopting a preppy style in wide indigo jeans and a spotless Oxford shirt.

Time to go out. A slick of eyeliner, her crepe kimono for a tuxedo effect, and the Parisienne is ready for dinner. She also picks out a satin jacket and matching skirt in magnetic black or flamboyant red. Feeling the nighttime vibes, she is drawn into a high-energy party – the perfect opportunity to wear her new miniskirt in patent lambskin! Maybe she should buck the trend in a long dress… or else its cocktail version to show off her legs. She loves the detail of the collar knotted around the neck, secured with the signature toggle of Le Roseau.

Credits: Longchamp

“This winter, between the Cotswolds and London, we are offering an array of pieces to have fun with fashion. The UK capital is known for its free, daring spirit, which inspired us throughout the collection – you can feel the urge to mix materials, to dare to wear shorter lengths and rock'n'roll colors.” – Sophie Delafontaine, Longchamp Creative Director.