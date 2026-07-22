Longchamp launches new 'Le Cadence' bag line

The French fashion house Longchamp is launching 'Le Cadence', a new bag line for the autumn/winter 2026 collection. According to the company, special emphasis was placed on the interplay of individual details during development. The goal was to combine modernity, lightness and timeless sophistication in a single product. Longchamp is positioning the line as the new silhouette of the season, establishing it as a new benchmark within its own range of bags.

Designed for a mobile, everyday life, 'Le Cadence' is intended to fit discreetly into various situations, from the office to the weekend, thanks to its soft lines and fluid proportions. According to Longchamp, the bag is designed to work for as many moments of the day as possible, from professional appointments and errands to evening activities, without the wearer needing to change it. The company describes the line as a natural companion that flexibly adapts to different needs without appearing obtrusive or elaborate.

Credits: Longchamp

For the choice of material, the company has opted for full-grain cowhide with a uniform grain, which is said to feel soft and have an almost velvety surface. According to Longchamp, the leather represents its own savoir-faire in bag craftsmanship. The design deliberately omits an inner lining. This leaves the natural texture of the leather visible, which Longchamp states gives the bag additional depth, authenticity and value.

Longchamp also remains true to its own design language in the details, yet interprets them in a contemporary way for 'Le Cadence'. High-quality materials and fine metal hardware in a light gold tone add subtle accents. They give the bags an elegant, timeless character that is intended to stand out from seasonal trends and make the house's signature recognisable even in a new model.

The line is available in two sizes, making it suitable as both a compact everyday companion and a more spacious option. A characteristic feature is the double flap, which gives 'Le Cadence' a soft contour and an effortless look. A length-adjustable shoulder strap allows for multiple ways of carrying: short in the hand; on the arm; or with a long strap over the shoulder, depending on the occasion and the wearer's needs.

Credits: Longchamp

In terms of colour, Longchamp focuses on five timeless shades that are intended to remain wearable beyond the season: black, bordeaux, mocha, dulce and vanilla. With this selection, Longchamp positions 'Le Cadence' as a long-term addition to its range rather than a purely seasonal product.

“The 'Le Cadence' is a bag with a natural lightness that integrates effortlessly into everyday life. It accompanies its wearer from morning to evening and feels natural in the most diverse moments. Designed as a modern essential, it combines comfort, versatility and timeless style,” says Sophie Delafontaine, creative director of Longchamp.

With 'Le Cadence', Longchamp is introducing a model into its autumn/winter 2026 collection that focuses on functionality and the house's craftsmanship, rather than seasonal novelty.