Longchamp unveils autumn/winter 2026 campaign with a Parisian theme

French leather goods brand Longchamp has released its autumn/winter 2026 campaign. The campaign centres on a young Parisian woman moving through various locations in the French capital, including the banks of the Seine and amid Haussmann architecture. It is divided into two chapters, autumn and winter, following the protagonist's style as the seasons change.

Credits: Longchamp / Dan Martensen

The editorial features several bag styles from the Le Pliage collection. These include the Le Pliage Xtra and the Le Pliage One in a new monochrome design. Also new this season is the Le Cadence line, which Longchamp has positioned for everyday wear.

Credits: Longchamp / Oliver Hadlee Pearch