Look Forward to Spring with laidback london New Sandal Collection

Inspired by colourful cultures, laidback london sandals are handmade using traditional techniques. Crafted by artisans in Kenya, the beading symbolises pride, beauty, bravery and identity amongst local tribes.

Embracing Imperfection

We work with local communities, create sustainable jobs, provide fair wages and preserve traditional craftsmanship.

Better With Age

Lightweight and super comfortable, the leather starts to mold to the shape of your feet within hours of wearing them. Our sandals will be a part of your wardrobe for years!

If you want to go fast, go alone.

If you want to go far, go together.

African proverb

Picture: laidback london Scar Sandals, courtesy of the brand

Your go-to day to night summer sandals.

What they may lack in perfection, laidback london's make up for in charm and character.

Easy things are lovely things.

Lovely things can be truly lovely when they are made in a beautiful way.

Handcrafted by artisans in Kenya since 2002.

Picture: laidback london Blyth Sandals, courtesy of the brand