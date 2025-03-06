Loud Luxury: Marc Cain Presents Exclusive Knitwear Capsule

Marc Cain is launching a new knitwear capsule inspired by the glamorous ski resort of Aspen. The collection embodies effortless luxury, offering the perfect looks for après-ski or a cosy trip to the mountains, complete with wellness and stylish lounging. The designs combine timeless elegance with a touch of opulence, accentuated by fine sequins.

At the heart of the collection is a yarn made from a high-quality cashmere, silk, and wool blend, further refined in collaboration with a long-standing Italian yarn supplier. The composition combines the incomparable softness of cashmere with the durability and quality of the yarn mix, making the material less prone to pilling. Thanks to the exceptionally fine structure of the yarn, both delicate and chunky knit patterns can be created, making the collection unique in its variety.

Credits: Marc Cain

The designs stand out with luxurious details that form the heart of the collection, capturing the "Loud Luxury" fashion trend. Delicate sequins add elegant accents, whether through woven mini sequins, highlights in gold or silver, or subtly shimmering as yarns. Particularly noteworthy are the exclusive cable patterns, which were specially designed by Marc Cain stitch by stitch for the collection. Sophisticated fringe details, crafted in the in-house spinning mill, lend the knitwear an extraordinary touch. The loop fringes, which hold their shape perfectly after washing and do not fray, emphasise the precision and craftsmanship that goes into each design.

The collection is available in the elegant colours of ecru, camel, and grey mélange and will be available in stores and online from mid-August.