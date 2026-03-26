Louis Vuitton announces Hazemann & Monnin as the winner of the second edition of the Louis Vuitton Watch Prize for Independent Creatives

In Paris, the Fondation Louis Vuitton resonated with the rhythm of watchmaking excellence as Hazemann & Monnin was named the winner of the prestigious second edition of the Louis Vuitton Watch Prize for Independent Creatives. The evening ceremony and cocktail reception in Paris, attended by an esteemed community of experts, enthusiasts and iconic figures from the global watchmaking scene, celebrated a pivotal new chapter in the history of independent creativity.

Chosen from a distinguished group of five independent watchmakers from around the world, Hazemann & Monnin took home the second edition of the Louis Vuitton Watch Prize for Independent Creatives. The prize was presented during a ceremony and cocktail reception at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, attended by many of the world's leading watchmaking experts and enthusiasts. An evening suspended in time culminated in a standout performance by Canadian singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson.

“Winning the second edition of the Louis Vuitton Watch Prize represents a profound recognition of what our atelier is — and what we want it to become. From the conception of movements to the decoration of every component, this honor affirms an approach we believe in. It also gives us the means to go further: to strengthen an independent house and transmit new ideas about watchmaking to those who will carry it forward after us” said Alexandre Hazemann and Victor Monnin of Hazemann & Monnin, Switzerland.